The Algorand Foundation Appoints Min Wei as Global Head of Ecosystem Growth

The former Head of Partnerships at Blockchain.com will spearhead Web3 partnerships and community activation at the Algorand Foundation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation, whose mission is to empower the ecosystem of Algorand, the carbon-negative Layer 1 blockchain invented by Turing Award winner and MIT professor Silvio Micali, has appointed Min Wei as Global Head of Ecosystem Growth.

Wei will report directly to Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden as a member of the Senior Management team and will oversee community teams, web3 verticals, ecosystem success, and governance for the Foundation. She will be responsible for building partnerships, attracting and supporting web3 dApps, and scaling the Foundation's community engagement, particularly with respect to decentralized governance.

"Algorand's industry-leading technology has attracted an amazing community to the ecosystem. Now, it's time we shine an even brighter light on the innovative projects they are building," said Wei. "I look forward to working alongside talented entrepreneurs and builders, and helping lead the Algorand Foundation's mission to support a vibrant, decentralized ecosystem."

Wei joins the Algorand Foundation from Blockchain.com, where she served as the head of partnerships. She brings with her extensive experience in leading partnerships across crypto ecosystems, products, and new business.

Staci Warden said, "As our ecosystem of dApps continues to grow and become more sophisticated, I am thankful that Min will bring her deep experience and crypto native sensibilities to lead critical initiatives across web3 and community."

After joining the Algorand Foundation in January, Warden pledged to build a best-in-class leadership team. Wei's hiring follows the appointments of Harpal Singh as Chief Financial Officer , Deirdre Halligan as Chief Operating Officer , John Woods as Chief Technology Officer , and Eric Wragge as Global Head of Business Development and Capital Markets .

The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation

