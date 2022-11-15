AirShow China 2022-LoongUAV tactical drone attracts attention

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2022, the 14th Airshow China ended perfectly in Zhuhai. Many interesting UAV products were exhibited in this air show, such as the WJ-700 "Falcon" large-scale inspection and attack UAV of the Third Academy of Aerospace Science and Industry, AVIC's Wing Loong-1E medium and low altitude UAV, LoongUAV's Loong 4 multi-rotor precision surveillance tactical drone, China Aerospace Science and Technology's Rainbow-4 medium-range surveillance drone, etc.

Nowadays, more and more unmanned equipment has been put into use. Among them, UAVs with various combat purposes are frequently used in wars. Loong 1 is a targeting drone that can provide precise positioning of long-range targets. Loong 2 is a reconnaissance drone that can be deployed quickly and covertly to detect battlefield conditions. The Loong 5 is an attack drone that can bombard targets in large areas. The Loong 4 is a medium-sized multi-rotor UAV. It's featuring heavy load capacity and long flight duration, which can meet different combat needs and attract the attention of all audiences at the air show.

Loong 4 can carry four 82mm and six 60mm mortars, lock the target position by the tracking pod, and perform the bombing mission from the air. It supports single-shot and multi-shot modes, and the drop accuracy is less than or equal to 2m, which is suitable for precise strikes in wartime. At the same time, when the tri-light payload is carried, it can also provide meter-level high-precision position data for the target artillery calibration.

As its first appearance, LoongUAV not only received unanimous praise from professionals from all walks of life at this exhibition, but also received orders and demands from Russia , Ukraine , United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Brazil , South Africa , Armenia , Yemen , Uzbekistan , Zambia , Jordan and other countries, with a total order value of more than 500 million US dollars .

LoongUAV designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional tactical drones, and provides a variety of OEM/ODM services. LoongUAV is committed to building high cost-performance, lightweight, penetrating, invisibility, modularization, heavy capacity, and long duration drone products. Able to carry out intelligent, accurate and diversified combat tasks in a high-threat battlefield environment.

