WELL Health to Participate at HLTH and TD Securities Technology Conferences

Participating at HLTH Conference in Las Vegas this week

Presenting at the TD Securities Technology Conference on November 22 at 9am ET .

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that a team from WELL Health including Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the HLTH Conference and the TD Securities Technology Conference.

The HLTH Conference is taking place at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada and the exhibit hall opens later today Nov 14th until November 16th, 2022 when the show ends. WELL will be on display at Booth 538, where WELL representatives will have the opportunity to interact with other conference participants. Mr. Shahbazi and other WELL representatives will also be participating in meetings with leading healthcare experts throughout the conference.

The TD Securities Technology Conference will take place at 66 Wellington Street West in Toronto, Ontario on November 21st to 23rd, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting on Wednesday November 22nd at 9am ET. Mr. Shahbazi will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To register for the HLTH Conference, please follow the instructions at www.hlth.com/2022event/register.

To register for TD Securities Technology Conference, please contact your TD Securities representative.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company .

