SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Varonis Systems, Inc. - VRNS

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Varonis Systems, Inc. ("Varonis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRNS).

The investigation concerns whether Varonis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2022, Varonis issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Among other items, Varonis reported earnings per share of $0.05 on revenue of $123.3 million, which fell short of analysts' estimates of earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $124.4 million. Varonis further state that it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.17 to $0.18, on revenue in a range of $139 million to $142 million, significantly lower than consensus estimates of earnings per share of $0.22 on $155.6 million in revenue. Speaking on a conference call, Varonis's Chief Executive Office Yaki Faitelson said "the continued effect of the war in the Ukraine, the energy crisis and general economic slowdown were more impactful than we expected" upon the Company's business.

On this news, Varonis's stock price fell $9.50 per share, or 35.49%, to close at $17.27 per share on November 1, 2022.

