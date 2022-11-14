MUZEN AUDIO Announces Mega Holiday Discounts for Black Friday Sale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUZEN Audio, an audio technology innovator and purveyor of radio culture, has announced the biggest deals of the year ahead of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The high-end audio brand will offer big discounts on their best-selling items, bringing festive cheer to audiophiles around the world with its retro-inspired speakers expertly crafted with top-of-the-line quality and cutting-edge audio technology.

The limited-time sale from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 includes up to 27% off the MUZEN Wild Mini Rugged Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker, one of the top-selling items of the MUZEN Amazon store, as well as up to 30% off the fashionable MUZEN OTR Series.

The MUZEN Wild Mini Rugged Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker has been in high demand and highly acclaimed since being launched in March 2021. With its sturdy structure and hardcore external design, the MUZEN Wild Mini Speaker has garnered an army of dedicated admirers among outdoor explorers. Featuring a retro military design, it is available in grey, green and yellow. It is also ultraportable, making it perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. As one of MUZEN's bestsellers, the Wild Mini is available at the lowest price of only $79.9 during the Black Friday sale.

While the MUZEN Wild Mini Speaker is winning over a legion of outdoor types, the MUZEN OTR Metal Portable FM Radio Bluetooth Speaker is also highly sought after by­­ retro audio lovers. As the brand's first offering, the MUZEN On the Road (OTR) series pays homage to Jack Kerouac's book "On the Road" by combining superb craftsmanship with innovative modern technology, evoking the rebellious hippie spirit and the pursuit of freedom which is always 'on the road'. Equipped with a vintage suitcase, it's ideal for those taking a vacation this holiday season. And with its exquisite 1950s design and sophisticated appearance, the OTR series is perfect for those looking to relive their youth, or for those struggling to find a special holiday gift for their loved one. Added to that, with a 30% discount during the Black Friday sale, it's an excellent choice for a present this festive season.

And if all this wasn't enough, MUZEN Audio is also offering discounts on its Button and Cyber series, offering a variety of gift choices for the holidays. "If you or a loved one has had their eye on mini speakers, now is the time, we are making this announcement to encourage everyone not to miss out on this year's Black Friday Sale. For those racking their brain for a unique idea, this is an unmissable chance to pick up the perfect holiday gift." said Dejun Zeng, founder and CEO of MUZEN AUDIO.

