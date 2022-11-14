Lovesac and Xbox Curate the Ultimate Gaming Experience to Level Up Holiday Gifting

Exclusive bundle will be available in select U.S. Best Buy locations and BestBuy.com

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has teamed up with Xbox to bring customers the ultimate gaming setup this holiday season. These two brands came together with a shared vision to create an exclusive product bundle that puts innovation and comfort at the forefront.

Designed to integrate Lovesac's philosophy of Total Comfort with Xbox's commitment to gaming and entertainment, the partnership will bring an exclusive Xbox-branded SuperSac and retail bundle to consumers, helping gamers level up their at-home setup. The Lovesac Xbox bundle will include a limited edition SuperSac Cover, SuperSac Insert, Xbox Series S Console, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering endless hours of gaming and a lifetime of cloud-like comfort.

"Our partnership with Xbox focuses on the importance of both comfort and function by offering fans an opportunity to get their hands on the ultimate gaming experience during the high-demand holiday period," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "Our Sacs, which are filled with a proprietary blend of shredded recycled material called Durafoam, bring effortless comfort and style to any space used to lounge, play, and enjoy this holiday season."

Customers can purchase the bundle on BestBuy.com or test out the products live at select Best Buy | Lovesac shop-in-shop locations. (PRNewswire)

"At Xbox, we believe in putting players first and giving them the freedom to game how they want, and we're excited to partner with Lovesac to offer a next-gen level of comfort with the Xbox SuperSac," said John Friend, Head of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products. "It's especially meaningful to offer this ultimate bundle just in time for the holidays."

The limited edition Lovesac Xbox retail bundle will be available on November 20th at the cost of $1,350 and will be sold as long as supplies last. Customers can purchase the bundle on BestBuy.com or test out the products live at select Best Buy | Lovesac shop-in-shop locations. For additional information on the Xbox collaboration, visit https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lovesac-xbox-bundle-black/6523660.p?skuId=6523660 .

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, DURAFOAM, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT, SUPERSAC, AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Best Buy x Lovesac Shop-in-Shop Locations

Best Buy Tuttle

Best Buy Plymouth

Best Buy Mt Laurel

Best Buy American

Best Buy Tallahassee

Best Buy Holyoke Mall

Best Buy Cedar Park

Best Buy Mid Rivers

Best Buy Rockford

Best Buy Sioux Falls

Best Buy Fargo

Best Buy Little Rock

Best Buy Greenwood

Best Buy Waldorf

Best Buy Williston

Best Buy Santa Rosa

Best Buy Palm Desert

Best Buy Davenport

Best Buy Winston

Best Buy Dayton

Best Buy Henderson

Best Buy Midland

