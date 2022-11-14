Freightos Announces Record Transactions and Gross Booking Value for Third Quarter of 2022

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited, a leading global freight booking and payment platform, today released its results for the third quarter of 2022, including record gross booking value (GBV) and transactions, by posting an update on its website. Please visit freightos.com/investors to view the update.

As previously announced, Freightos has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC), a special purpose acquisition company, that is expected to result in Freightos becoming publicly listed on Nasdaq.

About Freightos Limited

Freightos® operates a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. Freightos' platform supports supply chain efficiency and agility by enabling real-time procurement of ocean and air shipping across more than ten thousand importers/exporters, thousands of forwarders, and dozens of airlines and ocean carriers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Freightos management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Freightos. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Freightos or Gesher, the combined company or others in connection with the proposed business combination; the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Freightos or Gesher or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed business combination; the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Freightos as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to build and maintain relationships with carriers, freight forwarders and importers/exporters and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the proposed business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; Freightos' estimates of expenses and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; any downturn or volatility in economic conditions; the effects of COVID-19 or other pandemics or epidemics; changes in the competitive environment affecting Freightos or its users, including Freightos' inability to introduce new products or technologies; risks to Freightos' ability to protect its intellectual property and avoid infringement by others, or claims of infringement against Freightos; the possibility that Freightos or Gesher may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; Freightos' estimates of its financial performance; risks related to the fact that Freightos is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands; and those factors discussed in Gesher's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Gesher and Freightos filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Freightos presently does not know or that Freightos currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Freightos' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Freightos anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Freightos' assessments to change. However, while Freightos may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Freightos specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Freightos' assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Gesher for their consideration. Freightos intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with SEC which will include a preliminary proxy statement to be distributed to Gesher's shareholders in connection with Gesher's solicitation for proxies for the vote by Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Gesher's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, Gesher will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. GESHER'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE URGED TO READ, ONCE AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND, ONCE AVAILABLE, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT / PROSPECTUS, IN CONNECTION WITH GESHER'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR ITS SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION, BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GESHER, FREIGHTOS AND THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Gesher, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Gesher I Acquisition Corp., Hagag Towers, North Tower, Floor 24, Haarba 28, Tel Aviv, Israel.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO WHICH ANY SECURITIES ARE TO BE OFFERED OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

Gesher, Freightos and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Gesher's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the Registration Statement when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more information about Gesher's directors and executive officers in Gesher's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the Registration Statement when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the Registration Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination carefully when they become available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

