Software Advice Recognizes GrowPath as "FrontRunner," Lists the Case Management Software as One of Its Most Recommended for 2022

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath is a Top Legal Document and Case Management Software, according to leading company Software Advice in its latest "FrontRunners" report. Software Advice, which helps businesses navigate their software-buying journey, ranks top products based on verified customer satisfaction ratings.

GrowPath was also recognized with the distinctions of "Most Recommended" and "Best Customer Support" for the Case Management Software category in 2022.

Neal Goffman, CEO of GrowPath, said, "GrowPath is all about helping plaintiffs' firms get more of the cases they want while saving time and money, so receiving recognition from Software Advice based on our clients' feedback is a huge honor. Our focus is always to increase our clients' profitability. Our nearly perfect score of 4.8/5 from Software Advice, in addition to other honors such as being named to Capterra's Shortlist and GetApp's Category Leaders, altogether demonstrate our success at making personal injury law firms more profitable. It's no surprise we continue to experience explosive growth."

Software Advice's research into GrowPath's client reviews revealed many highly-satisfied users of the product. Here's what some of GrowPath's clients had to say:

"We are very pleased with our choice of GrowPath and look forward to using the product for many years to come. The GrowPath team is client focused and invested in the success of our firm to ensure team buy-in. GP has been there every step of the way with us and has been vital to the implementation of the product." - Patrick

"I feel like GP has improved both client communication & inner-office communication, and it being web-based really helped during quarantine (and on-going remote work days). The data import from our previous software was pretty seamless! Also, they provided some great training to our entire staff." - Melissa

"GrowPath makes it easy to create multiple documents at one time. I use the click-to-call option for every phone call. Making notes and setting tasks for myself is very simple. It always makes it easy to work from anywhere. Finally, having the information bar at the top of every page is so helpful." - Laura

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses of all sizes navigating the software selection process, providing free, personalized software recommendations that meet their business needs. Software Advice features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit https://www.softwareadvice.com/

Disclaimer:

The FrontRunners badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

