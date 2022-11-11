Davinci Motor Officially Enters EU Market with DC100 Electric Motorcycle Launch at EICMA 2022

MILAN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, unveiled plans to expand into the EU market with the launch of its new two-wheeler DC100 at its press conference at EICMA, the world's leading exhibition of motorcycles, held from November 8 to 13 in Milan.

The company showcased its premium-performance DC100, developed using state-of-the-art technology in collaboration with the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

"We are extremely excited to be officially launching in the EU market, which is strategically important for Davinci," said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager. "We are proud to introduce the brand and the DC100, the symbol of our craftmanship and innovation in R&D."

Davinci Motor first launched the DC100 in July 2021 in the Chinese market before opening its first manufacturing plant in Zibo, China, in August this year, with the DC100 already put into trial production.

With the launch of the futuristic DC100, Davinci Motor aims to bring users in Europe a safer and more enjoyable riding experience. The two-wheeler has been designed as a mobility solution that strikes a perfect balance between acceleration, speed, and range.

Using the Davinci app, new users can quickly get up to speed with the motorcycle's innovative features. Riders can place their smartphone on the phone holder and once in place, the phone serves as the user's interactive dashboard, becoming a navigation tool while providing information such as vehicle status, remaining range, and location details, to name a few.

Davinci Motor has worked tirelessly to simplify the DC100's controls. The intelligent control system seamlessly integrates multiple components while delivering instant and adaptable acceleration combined with responsive and intuitive controls. The smooth forward and reverse system, the uphill, and downhill assistance help the rider to control the vehicle and provide a max speed of 5 km/h and 7 km/h thanks to the perception capabilities of the two-wheeled robot DC100.

"The DC100 marks a new era for electric mobility," added Rosanna Libia. "Our R&D team has created a new design combined with a new technology and a new riding experience for all users. We're excited to see what's next."

The company is taking pre-sale orders for the DC100, priced at 26,000 Euros. Deliveries for those who put down a deposit are slated between the second and third quarter of next year. Going forward, Davinci Motor is also preparing the groundwork to open its first showroom and central hub in Europe.

