Customers can now sign up for CLEAR through the United App

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) and United Airlines today announced that United customers now have the ability to enroll in CLEAR through the award-winning United mobile app. This expands the relationship between the two companies, who are working closely together to further expand CLEAR Plus lanes to more airports and extend CLEAR frictionless experiences throughout the travel experience. When enrolling in CLEAR through the United app, travelers will gain access to CLEAR benefits such as seamless entry into United Club locations with biometrics, currently live at two locations, and other exciting touchpoints in the customer journey in the future.

"We're always looking for opportunities to add new features to United's award-winning app that make travel easier from booking to boarding and beyond. Our customers who use CLEAR are more satisfied with their airport experience, so we're pleased to make it easier for them to learn more about the benefits CLEAR offers and take advantage of this service," said Jill Doyle, Managing Director of Customer Strategy and Innovation at United.

Enrolling in CLEAR in the United app takes seconds and saves time at the airport when travelers are often in a hurry. Customers simply open the app and join CLEAR to enjoy frictionless experiences throughout their airport journey, as well as free experiences beyond the airport. For CLEAR Plus, the customer will need to visit a CLEAR airport kiosk and register their biometrics, which takes just a few minutes.

"Our mission is to make experiences safer and easier," said Kasra Moshkani, Executive Vice President of Operations at CLEAR. "Building on our great relationship with United will enable our 13+ million members to use CLEAR in more places. We have built our identity platform to be interoperable with a wide range of systems and experiences and believe this is a scalable model to enhance our network of use cases."

For more information about CLEAR, visit clearme.com

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 13 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

