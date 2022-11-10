MediaTek Takes Entry Chromebook Performance to the Next Level with New Kompanio Chipsets

Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 chipsets deliver fast and reliable computing experiences.

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its new Kompanio chipsets for Chromebooks: the Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528. With upgraded computing performance and battery life for entry level Chromebooks, the newest Kompanio chipsets provide a seamless experience so consumers can browse, cloud game, stream and use Google Play apps while enjoying all-day battery life.

"Enhanced power efficiency, speedy performance and reliable connectivity are at the core of a great user experience, and that's exactly what MediaTek's new Kompanio chipsets deliver," said Adam King , Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Business Unit at MediaTek. "As the No. 1 provider of Arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek makes the latest AI, connectivity, display and imaging features accessible at every price point."

Both the Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 integrate two premium Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores within an octa-core CPU, as well as an upgraded dual-core graphics engine, to deliver smooth and responsive performance. The Arm Cortex-A76 cores operate at up to 2GHz in the Kompanio 520 and up to 2.2GHz in the Kompanio 528, while also optimizing battery life so users can go longer between charges. The powerful octa-core CPU combined with the highly efficient memory and storage options provide improved data throughput performance so multitasking is a breeze and users can boot up in seconds. Each chipset integrates a dual-core AI processing unit (APU) to deliver accelerated AI-enhancements to applications, along with AI camera features. Additionally, brands can combine MediaTek's Filogic Wi-Fi 6 solutions with the Kompanio chipsets for fast and reliable connectivity when users are streaming and cloud gaming.

With a number of next-gen imaging processor upgrades, the new Kompanio chipsets allow device makers to build Chromebooks with large 32MP cameras for highly detailed image capturing. Backed by MediaTek's hardware imaging engine, these chipsets work behind the scenes to automatically enhance photography and videos, even in low-light conditions. The upgraded multimedia engine includes VP9 decoding and H.265 encoding for 2X faster performance and a dedicated HiFi-5 DSP for ultra-low power audio microphone processing. The chipsets also support 60fps Full HD video recording for seamless video conferencing.

Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 each support a Full HD+ display and enable users to add a Full HD external display, providing more than twice the resolution of the previous generation chipsets. Users can take advantage of dual monitors to get more done at work, connect to a smart TV to play movies or even use a projector in education settings.

Other key features of the Kompanio 520 and 528 chipsets include:

Arm Mali G52 MC2 2EE

LPDDR4x memory with a max frequency of 3733MHz

eMMC 5.1 storage with a hardware command queue

Hi-Fi 5 DSP

2560 x 1200 display support at 60Hz and 1920 x 1080 external monitor display support at 60Hz

1920 x 1080 at 60fps video encoding

Chromebooks powered by the Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 chipsets will be available in the market by 1H 2023. To learn more about MediaTek's Kompanio portfolio, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/chromebook-tablets/chromebook

