Loeb Provides $9.3 million in Term Loans to Help Four Companies Grow

Loeb Provides $9.3 million in Term Loans to Help Four Companies Grow

Quick closings and flexible terms allow four companies in transition to focus on growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb announces that it has recently provided four new term loans totaling $9.3 million. These loans will help four companies, in transitional financial states, grow their businesses by leveraging working capital from their existing machinery and equipment.

Loeb's Recent Asset-Based Machinery and Equipment Term Loans (PRNewswire)

Loan Details:

$4.7 million for private equity acquisition of a forging operation

$2.8 million to consolidate loans from a heavy hauling operation

$1.3 million equipment line of credit to acquire an auto metalworking company

$.5 million to a private equity firm to acquire a portfolio company competitor

"With these four loans, we continue our 25+ year history of providing companies with hassle-free term loans and lines of credit," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "Because we're experts in M&E valuations, we can help companies unlock top dollar in their existing machinery & equipment and close quickly with covenant-free lending solutions."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; and multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

Press Release Contact:

Eric Schwartz

erics@loebequipment.com

773-548-4131

Loeb Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loeb