Headline Studio and Reddit partner to produce NIL Now podcast covering Name Image Likeness (NIL) movement of amateur athletes

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of college and high school sports saw a dramatic shift over the past year as amateur athletes began making money from their name, image, and likeness. Now, there's a show to capture the wild and fast-moving world of the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) movement.

Headline Studio has partnered with Reddit to produce NIL Now. The show is available for free on Spotify, Apple and all podcast platforms and features colorful conversations about the big news and deals in NIL as well as timely interviews with athletes and newsmakers navigating this tipping point in sports.

Each episode includes a segment, spotlighting conversations from Reddit's popular College Football subreddit (r/cfb). In addition to the podcast, there will be live events on Reddit's live audio product - Reddit Talk - with special guests and Reddit users discussing the hot topics in NIL.

NIL Now features co-hosts Lauren Sisler and Kevin Jones and contributor Bobak Ha'Eri.

Sisler is a two-time national award-winning sports broadcaster who joined ESPN and SEC Network in 2016 as a sideline reporter for both college football and gymnastics. She is also an inspirational speaker.

Jones is a former NFL running back for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. He was a consensus All-American for Virginia Tech and is now Chief Executive Officer of Joba, a design, marketing and communications company. He is also a partner for Triumph NIL, a collective aligned with Virginia Tech athletics.

Ha'Eri helps run /r/CFB, the home of college football on Reddit, as well as @RedditCFB on Twitter. He co-hosts /r/CFB Talk and in his spare time lectures on law and architecture.

"The recent changes allowing amateur athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness have created a seismic shift in college and high school sports," says Richard Diamond, President of the Headline Group. "Headline Studio is thrilled to be partnering with Reddit to cover the exciting and fascinating world of NIL. Lauren, Kevin, and our talented producers will bring a fresh take on the latest news around NIL every week."

Headline Studio recently partnered with Meadowlark Media to produce The Mayor of Maple Avenue, a compelling and popular podcast that tells the tragic story of Shawn Sinisi, the first known and documented victim of Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse to die.

About Headline Studio:

Headline Studio brings the award-winning journalism of its parent company, Advance Local, to life with scripted and unscripted narratives that connect, reveal, and inspire by giving voice and visibility to stories. A growing part of Advance Local's Headline Group, Headline Studio develops original content across film, TV, and audio.

For more information, visit www.headlinestudiogroup.com

About Reddit:

Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. Our mission is to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on content, stories, and discussions about the topics they care about the most. From pets to parenting, there's a community for everybody on Reddit and with over 50 million daily active uniques, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. For more information, visit redditinc.com.

