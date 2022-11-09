Palatin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on November 14, 2022

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 operating results on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Press Release 11/14/2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Live 11/14/2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-580-3963 International Dial-In Number: 1-786-697-3501 Conference ID: 5980994# Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Replay 11/14/2022-11/21/2022 US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-583-1035 International Dial-In Number: +44 (0) 20 8196 1480 Replay Passcode: 5980994# Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

