Outamation Establishes First Technology Lab in Ahmedabad, India

—Experienced team of technology and data scientists will support operations in the US—

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outamation, an automation and digital transformation-based service provider that offers customized solutions that are changing how businesses embrace and leverage the world of digitization, has established its first overseas technology lab in Ahmedabad, India. The team there has extensive experience in data verification, automation and research.

Outamation delivers solutions that enable clients to customize how they operationalize their data, human capital and technology to enhance their business outcomes. No longer are data and automation solutions delivered as "one-size-fits-all" propositions. Now, with Drip Innovation by Outamation™, businesses of any size can access the full benefits of automating complex workflow tasks through targeted solutions, specific to their needs.

Company founder and CEO Sapan Bafna visited the Ahmedabad office to announce the appointment of Ravi Patel as Chief Solutions Architect who will lead the team and direct operations there. He has deep experience working with top financial services and healthcare institutions and has led exceptional teams throughout his career.

"We're incredibly proud of the team we have built here in Ahmedabad," said Bafna. "The work being done here will support our technology solutions and help deliver industry-leading products to our customers."

About Outamation: Outamation is a tech startup founded by fintech professionals with deep domain knowledge in workflow automation and rapid application development. The Outamation team has worked in North America, Europe, and APAC, with more than 150 years of collaborative experience in technology industries. Using their proprietary Drip innovation by Outamation™ approach, they innovate and deliver solutions faster. The depth of technology and subject matter expertise has made Outamation a trusted partner for clients and partners in the real estate and healthcare industries. For more information, visit: www.outamation.com.

Media Contact:

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Ausitn, LLC

alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

949-403-0484

View original content:

SOURCE Outamation