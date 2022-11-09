FRIDA BABY UNVEILS NEW POTTY LINE TO HELP PARENTS + KIDS OWN THE THRONE

The brand is disrupting the category through a unique partnership with clinical psychologist and parenting expert, Dr. Becky

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frida Baby, the brand that prepares parents for the unfiltered, messy realities of parenthood, is launching a new product category: potty. The Potty lineup supports the full journey of potty learning and reimagines the essentials for potty success, simplifying the process from setup to cleanup.

Potty training is a mental marathon for parents that can span more than a year, and they're overwhelmed from the start. Parents are met with a dizzying array of potty-training products and methodologies, with no clear guidance on what's needed for each stage of the process. They also have to manage the stress of school-imposed deadlines and the social pressure to have their kid out of diapers by a certain age.

Frida Baby set out to simplify the process of preparing for potty training, which led to the development of the All-in-One Potty Kit, a re-imagining of the shopping and learning experience that offers everything you need from setup to cleanup, with professional guidance to help get you there.

The hero of the kit is the 3-in-1 Grow-With-Me Potty that adapts as kids learn, from a standalone potty to an adult toilet topper and step stool for those soon-to-be potty pros. Although kids are the ones learning, parents have to do the dirty work – so the Frida Baby potty line addresses not just the child's but the parents' pain points too. Super absorbent mess mats protect floors from the inevitable misses, while an integrated potty liner system hides liners below the seat, keeping toilet trainees comfy as they learn and making cleanup quick and easy for parents.

Frida Baby partnered with clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Becky on its first co-branded partnership to give parents an enhanced experience beyond a product solution. Her expertise in child behavior complements Frida Baby's physical solutions that help parents navigate uncharted waters. Together, the partnership unlocks more value for parents – the All-in-One Potty Kit includes a bespoke potty-learning guide from Dr. Becky with tips and scripts for long-term success.

"Historically, parents have had to patch together several different products to navigate potty learning, but we are providing a full experience with new-to-market features that set our products apart," says Frida CEO, founder and mom of four, Chelsea Hirschhorn. "That curation, inclusive of Dr. Becky's content, is part of our novel approach to potty training. At Frida, we push the envelope in every way when it comes to parenting and problem-solving, and I appreciate that Dr. Becky has the same approach to transparency and candor as we do."

"As a clinical psychologist and a parent of three, I know that a child's potty success is dependent on a parent feeling equipped and empowered," says Dr. Becky. "I couldn't be prouder to be Frida Baby's partner in redefining what 'All-in-One' really means to parents. This category-defining potty kit is so much more than a new product on the market - it is the first time that parents truly have everything they need to be a sturdy, confident leader through an important developmental milestone."

The line features the following products and is available now at Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, Buy Buy Baby, and Fridababy.com:

All-in-One Potty Kit ($59.99) - All the essential tools and tips for long-term potty success, including the 3-in-1 Grow-With-Me Potty, dedicated Sink Step Stool, Poo + Pee Potty Liners, Potty Mess Mats, and Good Inside Potty Guide from Dr. Becky

3-in-1 Grow-With-Me Potty ($44.99) - The potty that adapts as your child learns from standalone potty to toilet topper + step stool

Poo + Pee Potty Liners ($14.99) - Leak-proof, super-absorbent liners fit most potty chairs for easy cleanup during potty training

Potty Mess Mats ($14.99) - Disposable, super-absorbent floor pads for the misses and messes

Potty Cleanup Essentials ($14.99) - A combo pack that makes cleanup easy pee-zy: 15 Poo + Pee Potty Liners and 15 Potty Mess Mats

