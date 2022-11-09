FRAS-LE ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM 3Q22

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 9 November 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), an auto-parts powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, has announced its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2022. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – 3Q | 9M22

(Percentages show variations from the respective periods from 3Q21 and 9M21 – amounts in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 3Q22: R$ 823.9 (+25.4%) | 9M22: R$ 2311.3 (+21.8%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: 3Q22: R$ 493.6 (+24.8%) | 9M22: R$ 1385.2 (+18.6%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: 3Q22: R$ 330.3 (+26.2%) | 9M22: R$ 926.1 (+27.0%)

Foreign Market Revenue ( Exports + overseas operations ): 3Q22: US$ 63.0 (+25.9%) | 9M22: US$ 180.2 (+31.8%)

Consolidated gross profit: 3Q22: R$ 259.4 (+27.3%) | 9M22: R$ 684.3 (+20.7%)

Operating Profit: 3Q22: R$ 108.5 (+48.1%) | 9M22: R$ 283.2 (+15.5%)

EBITDA: 3Q22: R$ 137.9 (+35.8%) | 9M22: R$ 369.0 (+12.4%)

Consolidated net income: 3Q22: R$ 73.3 (-13.3%) | 9M22: R$ 168.0 (-10.9%)

