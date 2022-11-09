Chester's Chicken and Love's Travel Stops Celebrate Second Annual "Truckersgiving" by Gifting Thanksgiving Meals to Professional Drivers on Nov. 17

Truck drivers can receive a Super Snack meal and custom trucker hat at Chester's and Love's joint locations, no purchase necessary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chester's Chicken, the fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept, in collaboration with Love's Travel Stops, the nation's leading travel stop network, are bringing back Truckersgiving, the annual holiday season celebration that recognizes and appreciates professional drivers for their service. One week before Thanksgiving – on Thursday, Nov. 17 – Chester's and Love's will honor truck drivers with a free Super Snack meal for the first 100 guests at each Chester's located at Love's. Additionally, the first 20 road warriors who show their commercial driver's license at each location will also receive a custom Chester's trucker hat.

"The role of professional drivers remains critical – especially during the holiday season – with the average driver clocking 60 hours of driving in one week," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "We launched the first Truckersgiving with Love's last year, and it was so well received that we had to bring it back in an even bigger way. Truck drivers are some of our best and most loyal customers, so offering this free meal to drivers across the country is our way of saying thank you for their important work."

The Super Snack meal includes two pieces of Chester's signature fried chicken – a leg and a thigh – and a side of potato wedges. Chester's specially marinated and double breaded chicken has bold flavor with a perfect crunch that's a favorite for anyone on the road. Chester's is especially popular with truck drivers and road trippers given its store-in-store concept that spans truck stops and convenience stores.

There are 141 Chester's restaurants found within Love's, spanning 34 states. Roughly 60 professional drivers visit a Love's two to three times in an average week – and the week prior to Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times for truck traffic.

"Professional drivers can't be thanked enough for their hours on the road," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love's. "Truckersgiving is a new favorite tradition we're proud to host with Chester's Chicken to celebrate our professional truck driver customers and kick off the holiday season."

Professional drivers can claim the Truckersgiving Super Snack meal by stopping by any Chester's restaurant within a Love's during operating hours on Thursday, Nov. 17, and scanning the barcode on their Love's Connect App or by swiping their My Love Rewards Card. Trucker hats will be given out at each joint location to the first 20 truckers who also show their commercial driver's license.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is the nation's leading travel stop network with more than 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Chester’s Chicken and Love’s Travel Stops celebrate second annual “Truckersgiving” on Nov. 17, 2022, to thank professional drivers for their service. Truck drivers will be able receive a Super Snack meal and custom trucker hat at Chester’s and Love’s joint locations, no purchase necessary. (PRNewswire)

Chester's Chicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chester’s Chicken) (PRNewswire)

