Used Piston Single, Turboprop, and Jet Aircraft Inventories Continue Upward Climb

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventory levels for most categories of pre-owned aircraft have maintained a steady rise since January, according to new Sandhills Global aviation industry market reports. The reports, which cover used aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces, also show that despite consecutive months of inventory increases (which often coincide with declining asking values), used aircraft asking values have also shown steady increases.

"Aircraft sales continue to be strong," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn, "but we are also seeing more aircraft coming to market than we did in previous quarters." The continued upswing in used piston single and jet aircraft inventory levels follows historic lows reached in early 2022. Although turboprop aircraft inventories are lower than last year, they are part of the current upward trend.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory of used piston single aircraft has been steadily increasing since January 2022 .

Inventory levels showed a 3.6% month-to-month increase in October over September, and are currently trending upward. Inventory levels were up 48% year-over-year in October.

As with inventory levels, asking values are currently trending upward. Asking values were up 1.1% M/M and 15.9% YOY in October.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels for used turboprop aircraft were down 28.1% YOY in October, but inventories in this category are currently trending upward.

Asking values for used turboprops continue a positive trend that began in October 2021 , with consecutive months of increases through October 2022 .

Asking values were up 3.5% M/M and up 33.3% YOY in October.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

October marked the ninth consecutive month of inventory level increases for used jets worldwide. Inventory totals were up 16.3% M/M and 52.7% YOY in October and continue an upward trend.

Asking values showed a 2.4% M/M increase in October after rising for several months in a row, and a 24.1% YOY increase.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this category are currently trending sideways, with the new Sandhills report showing decreases of 3.8% M/M and 12.6% YOY in October.

Asking values, however, remain elevated. Asking values increased 1.7% M/M and 0.6% YOY and are now trending upward.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

