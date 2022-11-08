Tampa General Hospital Earns 10th Consecutive Digital Health "Most Wired" Award

The award reflects a decade of Tampa General's continued vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) named Tampa General Hospital (TGH) among its 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recipients. Tampa General was recognized as Certified Level 9 (out of 10) in both the Acute and Ambulatory levels. In the Acute Recognized Organizations, Tampa General was one of only five hospitals in Florida, and the only one in Tampa, to get Level 9 recognition. TGH was also one of five Florida Hospitals to earn a Level 9 in Ambulatory Recognized Organizations. To be recognized at this level, organizations must show they have embraced advanced technologies and adopted them system-wide. Meaningful outcomes can result in:

For the 10th consecutive year, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) named Tampa General Hospital (TGH) among its 2022 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recipients. The award reflects a decade of Tampa General’s continued vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America. (PRNewswire)

Improved quality of care

Improved patient experience

Reduced costs

Broader patient access to health care services

"I am humbled to be part of an outstanding team of professionals who are recognized regularly for excellence," said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief of Innovation with Tampa General Hospital. "Throughout the past decade, the IT team at TGH has 'met the moment' over and over, facing a pandemic that called for rapid modernization and for successfully implementing extreme digital shifts. Building a strong and sustainable technology foundation will continue to be a team effort, as TGH looks ahead to continued growth and care for our communities."

To arrive at their selections, the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. The survey serves as a comprehensive "digital health check-up" for health care IT organizations across the globe.

"We are proud to honor Tampa General Hospital's exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program."

A total of 38,826 organizations were represented in the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired program, including four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care, and international acute. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score, and scores for individual levels in nine segments:

Infrastructure

Security

Administrative/supply chain

Analytics/data management

Interoperability/population health

Patient engagement

Clinical quality/safety

Innovation

Digital transformation priorities

Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org .

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications and Partnerships

(813) 844-8725 (direct)

(813) 928-1602 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital