Innovid Joins The Trade Desk's Cross-Platform TV Measurement Marketplace in the UK & Germany

HAMBURG, Germany and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV, has integrated its capabilities for UK and Germany-based clients with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk. This agreement provides independent, automated incremental reach analysis through The Trade Desk platform.

Powered by the InnovidXP measurement platform, selected users of The Trade Desk will now have access to a suite of cross-platform, incremental reach insights for advertisers running campaigns on CTV, surfacing the incrementality of streaming beyond linear TV, as well as unique reach by publisher, including publisher-by-publisher analysis. By uncovering the overlap, these advertisers can maximize the household-level reach of their programmatic CTV strategies in a highly fragmented market. Through the integration, selected clients of The Trade Desk can easily select and apply this analysis to their campaigns directly within their account in the media-buying platform.

"Incremental reach is both a top priority and a top metric for buyers globally and, together with The Trade Desk, we are making it accessible, consistent and automated, ensuring that advertisers have the insights to effectively reach audiences across all forms of TV," said Jo Kinsella, President, InnovidXP. "As audiences continue to disperse, these insights are invaluable to strengthen TV's total impact – continuously informing linear and CTV media investments, optimizing buys, deduplicating audiences and finding more opportunities to extend cross-platform reach."

The Trade Desk and Innovid have tested the offering with overlapping CPG clients, quantifying incremental reach over linear TV and across individual streaming platforms. Campaign insights proved brands were reaching incremental households against linear campaigns, finding new, unduplicated audiences across CTV. Analysis also showed which publishers captured net-new households, helping to inform future CTV strategies. In total, The Trade Desk delivered hundreds of thousands of incremental and net-new households for every campaign.

"As CTV adoption steadily increases across the globe, we are making incremental reach analysis available to advertisers that have audiences fragmented across channels and screens," said Steve Martin, VP Data Partnerships EMEA & APAC at The Trade Desk. "Directly within our platform, selected advertisers can now activate Innovid's always-on, automated measurement platform to ensure they reach the right audiences on the channels where they are actually watching their favourite TV content."

While incremental reach analysis is now available to select Trade Desk clients in the U.S., UK and Germany, expansion into other European countries and Australia is expected in 2023.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

