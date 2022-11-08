Gold Fields announces termination of arrangement agreement with Yamana

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of Yamana Gold entering into an arrangement agreement with Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines and announcing a change in recommendation, Gold Fields has terminated the Arrangement Agreement in respect of the Transaction. In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Yamana is required to pay Gold Fields a termination fee in the amount of US$300m within two business days from the date hereof.

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, including the Asanko Joint Venture in Ghana, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.3Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

