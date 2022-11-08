EverGlade Consulting Helps Land up to $1 Billion in BARDA Funding for Biotechnology Company

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, has helped a leading biotechnology company land an award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) with a potential $1 billion in federal funding. This multi-year contract will allow the Company to advance the development of a full portfolio of innovative solutions to address influenza and other infectious disease threats.

As part of BARDA's ongoing efforts to prepare and respond to public health emergencies, the agency has initially partnered with the Company for the ongoing and rapid development of an investigational prophylactic monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to protect against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

"I am thrilled our team was able to contribute to this vital BARDA initiative," said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. "This award addresses a critical need for preparedness in advance of the next pandemic."

The BARDA award is an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement which also contains additional options to support the development of up to 10 medical countermeasures for other pathogens of pandemic potential and/or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threats.

Andrew Stiles Principal at EverGlade said, "This OTA provides a great deal of flexibility which will allow BARDA and the Company to move quickly and accelerate development of medical countermeasures to rapidly respond to future public health emergencies. It is great to see the government using creative contracting vehicles to bolster our national health security"

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm helping clients navigate the federal landscape. We work with technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA.

