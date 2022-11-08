DecisionPoint Systems to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 14, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions, will report financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022, which ended September 30, 2022, on November 14, 2022, before the market opens.

DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Date: November 14, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582068&tp_key=949e374fc7

Replay Information:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13734298

Replay Start: Monday, November 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

IR and PR Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

