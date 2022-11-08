BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022:

RBC Capital Markets TIMT Conference

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:25am ET

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry's IoT business unit and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will be in discussion with Paul Treiber, RBC Capital Markets.

A live audio stream and replay of this event will be available to the general public. Investors can register here or on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage.

TD Securities Technology Conference

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00pm ET

John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations will join Dan Chan, TD Securities, for a fireside chat.

An audio replay of this event will be available to the general public. Investors can register here or on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage. For further details of the live event, please contact TD Securities directly.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 5:45pm ET

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry's IoT business unit and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will be in discussion with Yogesh Amle, Credit Suisse.

A live audio stream and replay of this event will be available to the general public. Investors can register on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage approximately 2 weeks prior to the event.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00pm ET

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry's IoT business unit and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will join Dan Levy, Barclays, for a fireside chat.

A live video stream and replay of this event will be available to the general public. Investors can register on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage approximately 2 weeks prior to the event.

