Balance Point Announces its Investment in the Sylmar Group

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P., is pleased to announce an investment in the Sylmar Group ("Sylmar", or the "Company"). Balance Point provided debt capital as part of a flexible financing solution that facilitated Sylmar's acquisitions of two businesses in the water and wastewater industry.

Founded in 2020, and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Sylmar is a buy-and-build platform dedicated to investing in legacy operating businesses in the large, growing, and fragmented water and wastewater industry. Sylmar's founding team of Peter Brooks and Michael Warady have decades of combined experience across sales, operations, and investment in the water industry, and have worked together since 2017. Sylmar's first two platform businesses are regional leaders in the Southwest U.S., providing mission critical industrial water treatment and water pump/well maintenance services to commercial and utility customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sylmar team as the Company enters an exciting new phase of growth," said Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord. "We look forward to supporting the Company as they expand their platform and provide high-quality, essential services to their customers."

Peter Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Sylmar, said, "Balance Point has been an incredible partner and helped us reach a new level as a business. Everyone on our team appreciates their insight, counsel, and ongoing support as we scale and continue to serve our customers."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Sylmar Group

Sylmar Group buys and builds mission-critical service businesses in the water and wastewater sector from founders and entrepreneurs. Combining decades of industry experience with committed, patient capital, Sylmar Group scales legacy businesses that serve to protect public health and the environment. For more information about Sylmar, please visit our website at www.sylmargrp.com .

