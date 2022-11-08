Acclaimed Artist and Philanthropist Kwanza Jones Releases Powerful Anthems of Resilience, Boosts Get Out the Vote Efforts

Impactful music video and anthemic songs respond to current issues and promote social consciousness and action

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-hyphenate, top ten Billboard charting artist, Kwanza Jones , creates songs for social change. Her latest three releases, " More Now Than Ever ," " Rise " and " Enough " address issues that are important to voters.

Kwanza Jones creates songs for social change, speaks truths without constraints, releases anthems of resilience + action

"As an indie artist, I make a conscious choice to use my voice and speak my truth without constraints. It's a truth that resonates with many. All too often marginalized people and communities lack power, resources, and privilege; that is why I speak. From restrictions on women's bodies, like the rollback of abortion and reproductive rights, to the shattering of lives by gun violence and mass shootings, to the war in Ukraine and other ongoing conflicts around the world, the stories are numerous and heartbreaking. I've seen enough apathy and inaction. I don't have the luxury to do nothing. I don't have the luxury to not speak."

Listen to " More Now Than Ever "|| " Rise " || " Enough "

"More Now Than Ever" is an anthem of resilience and strength in times of uncertainty. The powerful music video for "More Now Than Ever," features a cast that represents the strength of diversity and unity. The video also highlights children's voices that are often silenced. The song encourages people to take a stand and make a difference. "It's a war out there, what can we do about it? Find a battle cry and go and shout it," said Jones in the song. "Voting is a way to use your voice. Regardless of the outcome of elections, voting is how you make your voice heard. It matters. It is critically important and essential to democracy."

Watch the "More Now Than Ever" music video

Jones couples her commitment to create message-driven music with her philanthropic endeavors. She awards grants and provides capital to organizations that promote access and equity. Recent grantees include: Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Program (WRAAP) , Girls Inc. , nsoro Foundation , and PFLAG .

Long known for creating art that sparks social change and stands against injustice, in 2017, Jones released " Blah Zey Blah ," a music video, calling out rampant misogyny. In 2019, as a lead up to the 2020 elections, she released "Problem," a music video style public service announcement that addresses mass incarceration, racial profiling, immigration, women's reproductive rights, and systemic racism.

In 2021, Jones released two singles, " Get Out " and " We Buildin' ." The first song was in response to the political and social violence that marked the Presidential transition period. The second song celebrates the possibilities for prosperity in America, and the benefits of diversity in making the country better.

Rounding out culture, and capital, Jones fosters community. She is the founder and CEO of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a media company that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community . She says, "I founded my company with the belief that no one succeeds alone - sometimes you need a boost."

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

Kwanza Jones music releases: (PRNewswire)

