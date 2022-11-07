Deals
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OYST, OUST, and RBA

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Halper Sadeh LLC(PRNewswire)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)'s sale to Viatris Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share. If you are an Oyster Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST)'s merger with Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The transaction is expected to result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company. If you are an Ouster shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA)'s merger with IAA, Inc. If you are a Ritchie Bros. shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-oyst-oust-and-rba-301670632.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

