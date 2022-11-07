NUU Announces its First 5G Smartphone - the B20 5G

Following up on its successful B10 and B15 from the all-new B-series last year, NUU unveils its first ever 5G flagship, designed to bring the 5G experience to the wider US market.

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas-based smart device company, NUU, is proud to announce the launch of its first 5G smartphone, the NUU B20 5G, with an industrial design and feature set matching that of many flagship models on the market, at an unbeatable price point.

With access to the super-fast 5G networks rolling out across the United States, and the powerful performance of its next-generation Dimensity processor, the B20 5G invites its owners to enhance their lifestyle with the performance, convenience, and aesthetics of a modern smartphone flagship. The B20 5G features a vivid 6.5" high-resolution FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, coupled with expandable storage of up to 512GB, and a plentiful 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. The B20 5G is now available exclusively on nuumobile.com for $219.90, and in partnership with payment gateway Klarna®, the NUU B20 5G can be purchased for four small spread-out payments.

Even better, customers who purchase the NUU B20 5G during the limited-time early-bird period will enjoy a bonus in the form of NUU's recently-released Buds A active noise-canceling wireless earbuds for only $19.90 (valued at $49.90), while supplies last.

"Our all-new flagship represents a key milestone for NUU, in the form of a breakthrough 5G phone for under $220 - there's really nothing like it out there, and it puts blazing-speed connectivity in everyone's hands," said Danny Sit, CEO of NUU, Inc. "It has always been important to us at NUU to democratize technology by multiplying the affordability of premium features normally found in $1,000 phones."

It's 5G Fast

The heart of the B20 5G, enabling its remarkable 5G abilities, is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. 5G isn't its only boast, however, as its rapid 90Hz display refresh rate goes hand-in-hand with its powerful processor to deliver a buttery-smooth user experience, on an expansive, high-resolution 6.5" FHD+ display. Making sure the B20 5G's multitasking abilities are also in order are its 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with expandable 512GB external storage.

With its near-professional-grade camera setup, the B20 5G's triple-camera arrangement starts with a Samsung-made 48 megapixel ultra-resolution main camera, for capturing every last detail in your photos. That's followed by an ultrawide-angle 16 megapixel sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens for super-close photography. On the flipside, the 8 megapixel front camera captures every best selfie moment ever.

In terms of good looks and comfort, the B20 5G shines there, too, with an ergonomically-curved back, designed precisely to fit your palm and feel comfortable for hours, unlike many other large flagships. The subtle, yet elegant finish gives the B20 5G its unique look, which changes with the reflection of light and produces a sparkling effect with both of the Stardust Blue and Daydream Purple colors.

Given the substantial performance of the B20 5G, it's sensibly supported by a capable 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge capabilities, allowing users to take their day head-on without charging concerns. It's all secured through a sleek, side-mounted fingerprint reader, on a pure, stock version of modern Android 12. Carrier-wise, the B20 5G works exceptionally well on T-Mobile and its MVNO's 5G network, along with support for all of their 4G-LTE frequencies.

Owners will also be pleased to know they're supported by NUU's easy-to-use financing and extended warranties options, and their exceptional after-sales team, via phone & live chat support throughout most hours of the day and evening.

To learn more about the NUU B20 5G, please visit: nuumobile.com

B20 5G Specifications

System Android™ 12 Camera Rear: 48MP AF (Main) + 16MP (Wide angle) + 2MP (Macro) with LED Flash Front: 8MP Display 6.5" FHD+ 1080x2400 90Hz Refresh Rate Battery 5,000mAh with 18W fast charge Memory RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB External Storage: microSD (up to 512GB) Dimensions 161 x 75.1 x 9.9mm Network 5G N2/N5/N25/N41/N66/N71 4G B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/ 28AB/38/39/40/41/66/71 3G B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 2G 850/900/1800/1900 Processor Dimensity 700 2.2GHz Octa-core Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) Bluetooth 5.1 NFC GPS with A-GPS support USB Type-C 2.0 On-The-Go (OTG) Dual Sim Dual Standby 3.5mm Headphone Jack VoLTE & VoWiFi

About NUU

NUU is an advanced mobility brand founded in 2010, with the goal of democratizing smartphone technology and empowering consumers. Since our inception, we've been steadily growing our capabilities in product development and distribution to produce beautiful, reliable, premium-quality products that offer similar functionality to much more expensive brands. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas and Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: Android and Google are registered trademarks of Google Inc.

