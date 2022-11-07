Duke Energy announces executive appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today named Abby Motsinger vice president of Investor Relations, effective Nov. 16, and Sharene Pierce vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective Dec. 1.

Abby Motsinger: Currently the company's director of jurisdictional forecasting, will lead the investor relations and shareholder services function and oversee the company's strategic communications with the financial community. She succeeds Jack Sullivan, who is leaving the company for another career opportunity.

"Abby has played a pivotal role in our financial and jurisdictional planning, which continues to advance our clean energy transition," said Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Her extensive knowledge of the company's strategy and financial planning positions her well to advocate Duke Energy's value proposition with the investment community."

Motsinger has a deep background in finance, with more than 17 years in corporate accounting, financial reporting, investor relations and jurisdictional planning. Prior to joining Duke Energy in 2010, Motsinger worked with Fortune 500 clients as a senior public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Motsinger earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, and her Master of Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a certified public accountant in North Carolina and a 2009 Elijah Watt Sells winner, an award granted annually to individuals with the 10 highest CPA exam scores in the nation.

Sharene Pierce: Currently vice president, customer experience and services operational transformation, Pierce will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that continue to advance the company's culture of diversity and inclusion and enhance its ability to execute the industry's largest clean energy transition. She succeeds Cameron McDonald, who is moving into a new leadership role at Duke Energy.

"Sharene has extensive experience in our business and a history of building effective relationships," said Ron Reising, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "She will bring valuable insight and leadership to this important role."

Pierce joined the company in 2000 and has held a series of engineering and operations leadership roles during her career. In her current position, she is the operational transformation lead for the Customer Experience, Solutions and Services organization, focused on delivering customer value, employee engagement and diversity and inclusion initiatives within the department. Her previous roles included vice president of engineering for the distribution grid in the western Carolinas.

A native of North Carolina, Pierce earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.

