BNY Mellon to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today that Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, and Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Securities Services and Digital, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until January 6, 2023.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management.

