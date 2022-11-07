AUTHORITY BRANDS RECOGNIZES TOP FRANCHISE OWNERS FROM EACH OF ITS 12 HOME SERVICE BRANDS

Each brand received a Franchisee of the Year Award at Authority Brands' Annual Convention

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, parent company to some of the nation's leading home service brands, recently convened the entire portfolio for its annual convention in Orlando, Florida. The event was full of impactful and educational speeches, events, and awards, including the announcement of 2021's Franchisees of the Year Awards.

Authority Brands (PRNewswire)

These awards are presented to the franchisee of each home service brand that best represents Authority Brands' core values and mission, while simultaneously growing their businesses and showing their dedication to their clients. These franchisees are committed to being the best in their industry:

"Franchisee of the Year awards honor those who are committed to not only growing their business and revenue streams but also to creating a community of business operators who are invested in Authority Brands' core values," said Craig Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of Authority Brands. "We are thrilled to get together and highlight these deserving franchisees who represent some of the finest business operators in the country."

As part of the awards dinner, Authority Brands also announced winners of the 2022 Authority Brands Together Scholarship, which awards $100,000 worth of educational scholarships to franchise owners, their dependents, and franchise owners' staff and dependents for money to be put toward any accredited school for tuition, books, supplies and more.

Authority Brands continues to grow, and it is looking for qualified, motivated people to join its franchise system and bring premium home service brands into local communities across the country. If interested in franchising, please visit www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/ to learn more.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 12 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Housepainting, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact: Joshua Morris

jmorris@fish-connsulting.com

(754) 888 6316

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authority Brands, LLC