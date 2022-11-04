AMETEK Appoints Gene Hahnenberg Vice President, Strategic Procurement

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Gene Hahnenberg as Vice President, Strategic Procurement. Mr. Hahnenberg joins AMETEK after a successful 10-year career with Trane Technologies (formerly Ingersoll Rand) where he was most recently Vice President of Direct Materials Procurement.

"I am pleased to welcome Gene to AMETEK," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Gene's extensive supply chain and procurement experience make him well suited for this important role. We look forward to Gene's leadership of our global strategic procurement initiatives."

Previously, Mr. Hahnenberg also held a number of roles of increasing responsibility at Trane Technologies, including Vice President of Procurement for Trane's North America and EMEA Transport Businesses. Prior to Trane, Gene spent nine years with Whirlpool Corporation, culminating in the role of Director, Global Sourcing for electro-mechanical devices and wire harnesses.

Mr. Hahnenberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction Management from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610.889.5247

View original content:

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.