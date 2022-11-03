Wavestone Named to Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized Wavestone, a business and digital consulting firm, as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022." The annual ranking is a go-to resource for business leaders seeking to identify a trusted advisor. Wavestone's inclusion among this year's top management consulting firms is a testament to its success delivering a winning mix of extensive hands-on experience, powerful analytical skills, and creative problem-solving to address clients' most critical transformations.

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas. These firms were evaluated based on survey results of peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as recommendations from clients to identify the world's best. To make it to this year's list, global consulting companies were assessed on their ability to adapt and remain competitive during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also evolving to better provide services to their client's changing needs.

"We are honored to be ranked by Forbes Statista, which recognizes the work of our teams globally. Our collective commitment is, and always has been, to put our client's needs first and serve as their preferred partner as they navigate these complex times," said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director and Wavestone US Lead. "Creating sustainable business outcomes that accelerate transformation journeys is our passion. Lowering cost and risk, driving operational excellence, and moving businesses forward is our expertise. Congratulations to all the Wavestone professionals who make this a reality."

Wavestone's leading services in the US, include:

Digital Strategy & Planning | Services Optimization & Sourcing | Cybersecurity & Operational Resilience | Data Strategy & Governance | IT Talent Solutions

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a business and digital consulting firm that supports organizations in delivering their most critical transformations. Over the past two decades, Wavestone has championed the transformations of more than 700 of the world's largest enterprises from a wide range of industries. We drive change for growth, lower cost and risk, and create trust that gives people the desire to act.

We strive to establish this momentum-building force by structuring everything we do to reinforce what we call "The Positive Way." "The Positive Way" is the name of the set of values we embody at Wavestone. It is the glue that binds our teams together.

