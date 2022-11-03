U.S. News/Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle LLP "Tier 1" in Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Intellectual Property, and White Collar Criminal Defense

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in four practice areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2023 "Best Law Firms." The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

K/A received a "Tier 1" ranking for Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and White Collar Criminal Defense. This ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to K/A's performance and reputation.

K/A is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery/bad faith. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

At K/A, we pair seasoned advocates from both sides of the criminal justice system with exceptional lawyers from the nation's largest and most prestigious firms. Our attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and we've successfully defeated high-stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

K/A's firm honors and awards include: CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year): Litigation (2012), White Collar Defense (2018), Municipal Law (2019); Chambers USA: Highly Regarded in General Commercial Litigation; Legal 500 – Dispute Resolution, Leading Trial Lawyers; The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Boutiques"; and The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Plaintiff Settlements – 2019."

Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Chambers USA, recommended in General Commercial Litigation; Litigation Counsel of America, five K/A attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three K/A attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 or #2 by Super Lawyers Southern California for five consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

