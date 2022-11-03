Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

U.S. News/Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle LLP "Tier 1" in Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Intellectual Property, and White Collar Criminal Defense

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in four practice areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2023 "Best Law Firms." The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

K/A received a "Tier 1" ranking for Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and White Collar Criminal Defense. This ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to K/A's performance and reputation.

K/A is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery/bad faith. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

At K/A, we pair seasoned advocates from both sides of the criminal justice system with exceptional lawyers from the nation's largest and most prestigious firms. Our attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and we've successfully defeated high-stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

K/A's firm honors and awards include: CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year): Litigation (2012), White Collar Defense (2018), Municipal Law (2019); Chambers USA: Highly Regarded in General Commercial Litigation; Legal 500 – Dispute Resolution, Leading Trial Lawyers; The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Boutiques"; and The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Plaintiff Settlements – 2019."

Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Chambers USA, recommended in General Commercial Litigation; Litigation Counsel of America, five K/A attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three K/A attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 or #2 by Super Lawyers Southern California for five consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

Contact: 
Kay Anderle
Managing Partner

Address:
18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930
Irvine, California 92612-1057
Ph. 949.476.8700
Fax 949.476.0900
kanderle@kelleranderle.com
www.kelleranderle.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-newsbest-law-firms-ranks-kelleranderle-llp-tier-1-in-commercial-litigation-bet-the-company-litigation-intellectual-property-and-white-collar-criminal-defense-301668170.html

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.