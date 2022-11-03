Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $872 million at fair value and maintained asset quality. Our portfolio company performance remains stable. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 140 basis points from the end of the second quarter. In October, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional dividend of $0.06 in the aggregate for the fourth quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the fourth quarter."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$7.19
$0.37
$18.88
$0.97
Core net investment income (1)
6.90
0.35
18.27
0.94
Net realized gains on investments
1.55
0.08
4.66
0.24
Net realized loss on foreign currency
-
-
(0.01)
-
Total realized income (2)
8.74
0.45
23.53
1.20
Distributions
(6.64)
(0.34)
(18.75)
(0.96)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(4.80)
(0.25)
(12.81)
(0.66)
Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
(0.02)
-
(0.05)
-
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
0.03
-
(0.15)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$3.96
0.20
$10.51
0.54
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,545,935
19,535,708
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Investments at fair value
$871.70
$772.9
Total assets
$889.10
$821.3
Net assets
$277.20
$285.1
Shares outstanding
19,545,935
19,517,595
Net asset value per share
$14.18
$14.61
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
New investments
$56.9
$181.0
Repayments of investments
(34.2)
(74.4)
Net activity
$22.7
$106.6
As of
As of
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Number of portfolio company investments
89
73
Number of debt investments
74
58
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
9.2 %
7.4 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.1 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.5 %
0.4 %
Total
9.8 %
8.0 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
8.7 %
6.9 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.1 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
9.2 %
7.5 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $20.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $13.0 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.8 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.6 and $1.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and $1.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.
Net investment income was $7.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.21 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.35 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($4.8) million and $2.1 million, respectively and the Company had realized gains of $1.6 million and $7.9 million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.0 million and $12.8 million, or $0.20 and $0.66 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.0 million and $177.3 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
Distributions
During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.58 per share ($6.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
New and Add-on Investments
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 1, 2022
Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC
Branded haircare platform
$100,000
First lien term loan
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Equity investment
New Investment
July 5, 2022
Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC
Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized
$13,863,087
Last out term loan
filtration pumps, and custom castings
$743,770
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
July 15, 2022
Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$1,000,000
First lien term loan
$53,107
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
July 20, 2022
SIB Holdings, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$2,321,678
First lien term loan
Add-On Investment
July 28, 2022
USASF Blocker IV LLC
Existing portfolio company
$100,000
Equity investment
New Investment
July 29, 2022
Curion Holdings, LLC
Provider of product testing and consumer insights
$13,060,001
First lien term loan
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Delayed draw term loan commitment
$739,999
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
August 2, 2022
Inoapps Holdings, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$43,956
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
August 5, 2022
Credit Connection, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$54,384
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
August 8, 2022
International Designs Holdings LLC
Existing portfolio company
$100,000
Equity investment
New Investment
August 11, 2022
Archer Systems, LLC
Provider of mass tort settlement administrative
$1,000,000
First lien term loan
solutions
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Equity investment
New Investment
August 26, 2022
Heartland Business Systems, LLC
End-to-end IT solutions provider
$10,000,000
First lien term loan
$100,000
Delayed draw term loan commitment
$286,065
Equity investment
New Investment
August 31, 2022
Pearl Media Holdings, LLC
Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising
$10,000,000
First lien term loan
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Delayed draw term loan commitment
Add-On Investment
September 1, 2022
Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l.
Existing portfolio company
$100,000
Equity investment
New Investment
September 2, 2022
MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.
Lifestyle home décor brand
$100,000
First lien term loan
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
September 28, 2022
HV GS Acquisition, LP
Existing portfolio company
$89,439
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
September 30, 2022
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP
Existing portfolio company
$1,093
Equity investment
Full Repayments and Realizations
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
July 15, 2022
ASC Communications, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$8,250,000
First lien term loan
Full Realization
$1,750,487
$1,750,487
Equity investment
Full Repayment
July 15, 2022
International Designs Group LLC
Existing portfolio company
$99,750
First lien term loan
$20,000
Revolver
Full Repayment
August 18, 2022
TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$9,543,742
First lien term loan
Full Realization
September 16, 2022
PCS Software Holdings, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$437,920
$49,608
Equity investment
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment
Instrument Type
New Investment
October 12, 2022
NINJIO, LLC
Cybersecurity awareness and training platform
$5,000,000
First lien term loan
$100,000
Revolver commitment
$100,000
Delayed draw term loan commitment
$313,253
Equity investment
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Realization
October 17, 2022
EC Defense Holdings, LLC
Existing portfolio company
$1,159,638
$950,000
Equity investment
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of November 3, 2022 was $206.8 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
On August 12, 2022, the Company contributed $9.5 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed all of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of November 3, 2022 was $306.0 million.
Distributions Declared
On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
10/04/2022
10/28/2022
10/31/2022
11/15/2022
$
0.0933
10/04/2022
11/29/2022
11/30/2022
12/15/2022
$
0.0933
10/04/2022
12/15/2022
12/16/2022
12/29/2022
$
0.0933
On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
10/04/2022
10/28/2022
10/31/2022
11/15/2022
$
0.02
10/04/2022
11/29/2022
11/30/2022
12/15/2022
$
0.02
10/04/2022
12/15/2022
12/16/2022
12/29/2022
$
0.02
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Central Daylight Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 225613. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 12, 2022 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 46954. The replay will also be available on the company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
September 30,
2022
December 31,
(unaudited)
2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
871,733,280
$
772,873,326
Cash and cash equivalents
12,419,743
44,174,856
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
562,133
536,105
Interest receivable
3,852,386
2,944,599
Other receivables
60,495
54,752
Deferred tax asset
—
151,278
Related party receivable
19,034
—
Deferred offering costs
241,997
14,888
Prepaid expenses
219,079
512,214
Total Assets
$
889,108,147
$
821,262,018
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,437,095
$
98,102,973
Credit Facility payable
197,371,231
175,451,116
SBA-guaranteed debentures
300,157,597
244,615,903
Dividends payable
2,214,557
1,171,059
Management fees payable
7,032,721
3,454,225
Income incentive fees payable
1,909,651
1,749,130
Capital gains incentive fees payable
1,715,602
3,388,151
Interest payable
885,348
3,693,662
Unearned revenue
344,555
529,726
Administrative services payable
376,887
386,368
Income tax payable
1,086,338
3,269,514
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
398,581
338,958
Total Liabilities
$
611,930,163
$
536,150,785
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
277,177,984
$
285,111,233
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares
$
19,546
$
19,518
Paid-in capital
274,864,296
274,559,121
Accumulated undistributed surplus
2,294,142
10,532,594
Net Assets
$
277,177,984
$
285,111,233
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
889,108,147
$
821,262,018
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.18
$
14.61
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
19,617,468
$
16,460,579
$
50,392,437
$
44,819,754
Other income
524,799
568,764
1,353,279
1,301,827
Total Investment Income
$
20,142,267
$
17,029,343
$
51,745,716
$
46,121,581
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
3,827,669
$
3,473,041
$
11,025,435
$
9,715,381
Valuation fees
145,865
141,012
315,482
289,447
Administrative services expenses
447,381
437,804
1,388,602
1,354,295
Income incentive fees
1,635,641
1,451,752
1,635,641
1,507,651
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees
(646,757)
1,742,904
(1,672,549)
1,840,572
Professional fees
315,809
267,332
845,275
772,509
Directors' fees
83,500
74,500
254,500
240,500
Insurance expense
127,274
120,119
377,671
356,439
Interest expense and other fees
6,448,280
4,854,388
16,864,255
13,869,834
Income tax expense
361,115
192,612
1,066,768
718,869
Other general and administrative expenses
207,170
209,779
766,562
796,338
Total Operating Expenses
$
12,952,947
$
12,965,243
$
32,867,642
$
31,461,835
Net Investment Income
$
7,189,320
$
4,064,100
$
18,878,074
$
14,659,746
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
1,553,450
$
7,921,322
$
4,658,817
$
6,601,885
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(676)
—
(8,026)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on
(4,798,980)
2,080,603
(12,810,173)
3,868,463
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency
(18,120)
—
(53,874)
—
Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation
30,535
(606,377)
(151,278)
(586,460)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
(681,027)
—
(681,027)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
3,955,529
12,778,621
10,513,540
23,323,357
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.37
$
0.21
$
0.97
$
0.75
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per
$
0.20
$
0.66
$
0.54
$
1.20
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
19,545,935
19,486,003
19,535,708
19,486,003
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.34
$
0.58
$
0.96
$
1.08
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Stock
Accumulated
Number
Par
Paid-in
undistributed
of shares
value
capital
surplus (deficit)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2020
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,685,504)
$
273,360,649
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,060,631
5,060,631
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
462,228
462,228
Loss on debt extinguishment
(539,250)
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
121,983
121,983
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(167,804)
(167,804)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(4,869,552)
(4,869,552)
Balances at March 31, 2021
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,617,268)
$
273,428,885
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,535,015
5,535,015
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(1,781,665)
(1,781,665)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
1,665,877
1,665,877
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
187,721
187,721
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(4,869,552)
(4,869,552)
Balances at June 30, 2021
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(1,879,872)
$
274,166,281
Net investment income
—
—
—
4,064,100
4,064,100
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
7,921,322
7,921,322
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
2,080,603
2,080,603
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(606,377)
(606,377)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
—
—
(681,027)
(681,027)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(11,299,933)
(11,299,933)
Balances at September 30, 2021
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(401,184)
$
275,644,969
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,514,183
5,514,183
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
3,458,090
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(7,350)
(7,350)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(3,721,602)
(3,721,602)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(21,157)
(21,157)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(5,464,666)
(5,464,666)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
14,924
15
167,655
—
167,670
Balances at March 31, 2022
19,532,519
$
19,533
$
274,726,776
$
10,290,092
$
285,036,401
Net investment income
—
—
—
6,174,571
6,174,571
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(352,723)
(352,723)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,289,591)
(4,289,591)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(35,754)
(35,754)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(160,656)
(160,656)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(6,643,663)
(6,643,663)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
13,416
13
137,520
—
137,533
Balances at June 30, 2022
19,545,935
$
19,546
$
274,864,296
$
4,982,276
$
279,866,118
Net investment income
—
—
—
7,189,320
7,189,320
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
1,553,450
1,553,450
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(676)
(676)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,798,980)
(4,798,980)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(18,120)
(18,120)
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
30,535
30,535
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(6,643,663)
(6,643,663)
Balances at September 30, 2022
19,545,935
$
19,546
$
274,864,296
$
2,294,142
$
277,177,984
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the
For the
nine months ended
nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
10,513,540
$
23,323,357
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(180,956,810)
(243,298,147)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
74,385,466
123,617,259
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
12,810,173
(3,868,463)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
28,405
—
Increase in investments due to PIK
(1,010,061)
(607,393)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(1,839,720)
(1,747,423)
Deferred tax provision
151,278
586,460
Amortization of loan structure fees
420,356
390,298
Amortization of deferred financing costs
334,122
346,123
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
905,294
801,259
Net realized gain on investments
(4,658,817)
(6,595,217)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
539,250
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(907,787)
(614,133)
Increase in other receivables
(5,743)
(110,000)
Increase in related party receivable
(19,034)
—
Increase in prepaid expenses
293,135
300,867
Increase in management fees payable
3,578,496
2,426,198
Increase in income incentive fees payable
160,521
948,489
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(1,672,549)
1,840,572
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(9,481)
371,745
Decrease in interest payable
(2,808,314)
(1,406,381)
Decrease (increase) in unearned revenue
(185,171)
7,847
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(2,183,176)
511,851
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
59,623
140,302
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(92,616,254)
$
(102,095,280)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
420,004
$
—
Sales load for commons stock issued
(5,957)
—
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(335,953)
—
Stockholder distributions paid
(17,708,494)
(13,636,301)
Repayment of Notes
—
(48,875,000)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
—
100,000,000
Financing costs paid on Notes
—
(2,237,835)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
56,000,000
73,500,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(1,363,600)
(3,139,725)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(193,659)
(39,843)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
121,608,702
191,200,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(97,559,902)
(175,400,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
60,861,141
$
121,371,296
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(31,755,113)
$
19,276,016
Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period
44,174,856
18,477,602
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
12,419,743
$
37,753,618
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
18,012,797
$
13,733,216
Income and excise tax paid
3,249,944
870,000
Increase in dividends payable
1,043,498
7,402,736
Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs
227,109
(90,000)
Gain on conversion of equity investment
—
6,668
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net investment income
$7,189,320
$4,064,100
Capital gains incentive fee
(646,757)
1,742,904
Income tax expense
361,115
192,612
Core net investment income
$6,903,678
$5,999,616
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.37
$0.21
Core net investment income per share
$0.35
$0.31
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net investment income
$7,189,320
$4,064,100
Net realized gain on investments
1,553,450
7,921,322
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
(676)
—
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
(681,027)
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$8,742,094
$11,304,395
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.37
$0.21
Realized net investment income per share
$0.45
$0.58
