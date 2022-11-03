SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Freshworks Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by, among others, the Board of Directors and senior officers of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) ("Freshworks" or the "Company") concerning misleading statements and omissions connected with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO").

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own Freshworks shares and wish to discuss this investigation, or share information which you have, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website at https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/frsh

Or contact:

Josh Rubin, Esq.

stocks@weisslaw.co

(212) 682-3025



THERE IS NO COST OR OBLIGATION TO YOU

On September 22, 2021, Freshworks sold 28.5 million shares of its common stock at $36 per share in an IPO. Currently, the stock trades more than 65% less than the IPO price, having dropped as low as 70% below the IPO price. In the post-IPO period, the Company reported only flat or decelerated growth, revenue, and billings. Analysts have correspondingly significantly reduced their stock price targets for the Company.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law