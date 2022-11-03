Seaga Manufacturing Acquires Automated Merchandising Systems

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") announced today that its portfolio company Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for innovative Automatic Retail Dispensing and modular Intelligent Inventory Control Solutions, serving the Food and Beverage, Industrial, Water Filtration and Healthcare Markets, has completed its acquisition of Automated Merchandising Systems ("AMS").

AMS is headquartered in Kearneysville, WV with manufacturing facilities in Kearneysville and Guadalajara, Mexico. The addition of AMS's industry leading brands further expands Seaga's presence in the Automatic Retail Dispensing and Intelligent Inventory Control Markets. "The acquisition of AMS will significantly increase Seaga's overall market share within the North American and Latin American region. In addition, enhanced efficiencies will provide our customers with broader access to best-in-class equipment," commented Steve Chesney, CEO of Seaga.

"We are extremely excited to join the Seaga Team. AMS now has significantly more access to engineering and application technologies, accelerating opportunities to expand our brand globally" commented Nicolas Abuid, President of AMS.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "The acquisition will enhance Seaga's product offering, expand its geographic presence, increase its customer mix, and provide additional manufacturing capabilities outside the United States. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for both companies working together." Seaga continues to identify and assess potential add-on acquisitions to broaden its offering and enhance its geographic reach.

Clew Partners served as financial advisor to Seaga and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP and White & Case LLP provided legal advice.

About Seaga Manufacturing

With over three decades of expertise, Seaga is one of the world's leaders in the manufacturing, design, engineering, and sale of vending technologies and accessories. Seaga is headquartered in Freeport, IL, with a global presence in the United States and India, servicing nearly every corner of the world. Seaga's intelligent, customized solutions are targeted to fit a customer's individual needs. For more information, please visit www.seaga.com.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm focused on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in family-owned and founder-operated companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. Recently named one of the top 50 middle market private equity firms, Dominus takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus team has executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com or call (212) 784-5440.

