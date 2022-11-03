KeifeRx to Present at BioFuture 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, LLC, an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative and immune diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Chris Hoyt will present at BioFuture 2022 being held November 7-9, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: BioFuture 2022 Date: November 9, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace, Adams Track, Fourth Floor

During the conference, members of the KeifeRx management team will host one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving its novel and optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple, high-need neurodegenerative and immune diseases.

CEO Chris Hoyt stated, "We are looking forward to presenting our portfolio of optimized TKIs designed to treat neurodegenerative and immune diseases at BioFuture 2022. We welcome the opportunity to engage with potential investors and partners who are interested in our unique approach of inducing autophagy to eliminate toxic proteins and mitigate inflammation."

About KeifeRx

KeifeRx is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of novel and optimized, low dose, orally-delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple, high-need neurodegenerative and immune diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Lewy Body Dementia, as well as mast cell activated syndrome (MCAS) and urticaria. KeifeRx's diverse pipeline of early- and late-stage products leverages mechanisms of action inherent to TKIs which thus far have been underexplored. This includes the ability to penetrate the brain, induce autophagy, and enable the bulk disposal of disease-causing toxic proteins to treat neurodegenerative diseases, and the ability to target mast cells and simultaneously modulate peripheral and central immunity, providing therapeutic potential for an array of immune diseases. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology that relate to the use of TKIs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., as an inventor. KeifeRx has an exclusive license of the intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

