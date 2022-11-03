InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Shopping Carts/Baskets (LBT-301)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to use a shopping cart or basket at the store," said an inventor, from Harrisburg, Pa., "so I invented BASKET AND CART LINERS - REUSEABLE AND DISPOSABLE. My design provides added protection and it eliminates the hassle of spraying or wiping down cart/basket surfaces before use."

The invention provides a more sanitary way to utilize a shopping cart or basket. In doing so, it prevents the hands, grocery items and purses from directly contacting cart/basket surfaces. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers, grocery stores and shopping centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

