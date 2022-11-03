Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at AMP This Week in Phoenix, AZ

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company is hosting a booth this week at the Association for Molecular Pathology ("AMP") annual expo, held November 1-5 in Phoenix, AZ.

The conference website describes AMP as the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, with their annual meeting being considered the "premier gathering" of molecular professionals to explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care.

The Expo Hall opens at 12 pm PT on November 3. Interested parties are invited to visit booth #712, which will showcase Co-Diagnostics' state-of-the-art CoPrimer™ PCR technology and infectious disease products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

Additional details, including registration information, can be found here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

