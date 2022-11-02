WEMADE partners with Code States to open "Blockchain Academy"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, WEMADE announced its plan to open a blockchain academy with Code States, a startup engaged in nurturing IT talent.

The curriculum is designed to provide training in blockchain development with the intention of nurturing developers and recruiting them. The program includes 3 hours of online real-time lectures on weekday evenings, and it will be held from December 5, 2022 to January 20, 2023.

There are two curriculums within the program: 3 weeks of backend development course focused on practical learning and 4 weeks of blockchain course consisting of wallet, smart contract, and NFT theory and practice.

The full cost of the program will be covered by WEMADE and those who complete the program with outstanding results will have the opportunity to join WEMADE.

Candidates can apply to the program at the WEMADE Blockchain Academy page on Code State website by November 20, 2022. All candidates must have at least one year of development experience to apply in line with the eligibility for WEMADE recruitment.

CEO Henry Chang noted that "blockchain, as a universal technology that cannot be tempered with, will be applied to all sectors and become the foundation of an immense digital economy" and committed to "launch various educational programs that strengthen Korea's capacity in blockchain technology and business."





The details of WEMADE Blockchain Academy can be found on the Code States website.

