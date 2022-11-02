Unifeye Vision Partners Completes Newest Partnership in Greater San Diego Market

Eye Care of San Diego adds three new clinics and an ambulatory surgery center which strengthens UVP's West Coast Presence

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Eye Care of San Diego, based in Mission Hills, California. This represents UVP's ninth practice partnership in the state of California and the 13th member of the growing UVP community.

Delivering world-class medical and surgical eye care since 1994, Eye Care of San Diego's physicians and staff provide laser eye surgery, glaucoma medications and treatment, cornea and cataract surgery, and the full range of optical services. In addition, the team operates an ambulatory surgery center, utilized by their highly skilled team of fellowship-trained ophthalmologists. Led by John Bokosky, M.D., F.A.C.S., the team of five ophthalmologists and optometrists serves patients from three clinic locations in Hillcrest, Escondido, and La Jolla and from the ambulatory surgery center in Hillcrest.

Dr. Bokosky is a highly respected surgeon who specializes in cornea surgery and vision correction. He is on staff at multiple hospitals throughout San Diego County, including Scripps-Mercy Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital. He is also the former chief of ophthalmology at Scripps-Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and currently serves as Medical Director for San Diego Eye Bank. To learn more about the physicians or the practice, visit www.eyecareofsandiego.com.

"This partnership has been in the works for some time and I'm extremely proud to bring it to completion, officially becoming a part of the UVP community," said Dr. Bokosky, founder of Eye Care of San Diego. "I'm extremely proud of the team I get to work with every day, offering state-of-the-art ophthalmic treatment and care for patients who need the simplest to the most complex vision correction services."

"As we continue to grow in the California market, we are excited by the quality of ophthalmic practices and physicians who lead the industry in their communities, and that so many of our new partnerships are brought to us by providers already within our community," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "The addition of Eye Care of San Diego greatly expands our presence in Southern California and further demonstrates our commitment to our West Coast patients and referring physicians."

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 114 providers, 40 clinic locations, and 10 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com.

