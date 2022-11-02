Sequans Communications Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Summary Results Table:

(in US$ millions, except share and per share data) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Revenue $16.5 $14.2 $11.9 Gross profit 12.8 8.6 5.8 Gross margin (%) 77.6 % 60.7 % 49.2 % Operating profit (loss) 1.2 (2.1) (5.1) Net Profit (Loss) (2.9) (3.2) 0.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS ($0.06) ($0.07) $0.00 Non-IFRS diluted earnings (loss) per ADS * $0.01 ($0.02) ($0.15) Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS) 47,802,526 47,656,861 41,024,405 Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS) 52,620,229 47,656,861 41,024,405

* See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3. IFRS Net Profit (Loss) includes significant non-cash interest expense, debt amendment and change in value of embedded derivative that are excluded from Non-IFRS measures

"Third quarter revenue increased by 39% year-over-year and 16% sequentially, reflecting an increase in licensing revenue, including revenue recognized from our new 5G strategic partner agreement announced in August," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "This lifted gross margin to 77.6% and turned the Company to non-IFRS profitability of $0.01 per ADS on a fully diluted basis. The higher licensing revenue more than offset the as-expected lower product revenue in the third quarter. Product revenue in the quarter was primarily impacted by various supply chain factors temporarily affecting our customers' ability to ship or launch their products. We still expect product shipments to grow in the coming quarters."

"Our pipeline continues to grow and, in particular, we are excited by the demand we are seeing for our next generation Cat 1 Calliope 2", continued Georges Karam. "We secured two sizeable design wins for Calliope 2, adding to the already strong funnel for Cat M/NB Monarch 2 and reinforcing our leadership in Massive IoT. In addition, the recently announced 5G strategic deal is progressing well and confirms market interest in our 5G technology, creating a licensing revenue pipeline on top of our product business."

Q4 2022 Outlook

The following statement is based on management's current assumptions and expectations and assumes no increase in the severity or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic or supply chain constraints. This statement is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Taking into consideration current customer demand and the ongoing impact of supply chain constraints on the Company's ability to ship orders, management expects revenue to be flat or slightly down sequentially for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, while still representing significant growth compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, with gross margin expected to exceed 65%.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue was $16.5 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 39.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021.The increase for the third quarter was primarily due to increased services and license revenue as a result of the new 5G strategic partnership, partially offset by decreases in product revenue.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 77.6% compared to 60.7% in the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 49.2% in the third quarter of 2021 due to the higher proportion of services and license revenue versus product sales in the revenue mix.

Operating profit / loss: Operating profit was $1.2 million compared to operating losses of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net profit / loss: Net loss was $2.9 million, or ($0.06) per diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.07) per ADS, in the second quarter of 2022 and a net profit of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 includes a $1.2 million loss on the change in fair value of the convertible debt derivative compared to a $0.7 million gain in the second quarter of 2022 and a $7.7 million gain in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 includes a $0.5 million gain on the impact of the convertible debt amendment.

Non-IFRS Net profit / loss and diluted profit / loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value, the amendment and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net gain was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted ADS, compared to non-IFRS net losses of $1.2 million, or ($0.02) per diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2022, and $5.3 million, or ($0.14) per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2021. The non-IFRS net gain / loss includes foreign exchange gains of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2022, $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits at September 30, 2022 totaled $5.8 million compared to $16.8 million at June 30, 2022. The amount at September 30, 2022 excludes cash received from the 5G [1] strategic partnership of $13.5 million received in October 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sequans plans to conduct a teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2022 today, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET /13:00 CET. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 877-407-0792 or +1 201-689-8263 if outside the U.S. When prompted, provide the event title or access code: 13733000. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 16, 2022 by dialing toll free 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code:13733000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy and plans, expectations for future product sales, the impact of the Covid-19 on our supply chain and on customer demand, the impact of component shortages and manufacturing capacity, our ability to convert our pipeline to revenue and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We undertake no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. In addition to the risk factors contained in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses resulting from inflationary pressures, including manufacturing and operating expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) our ability to meet performance milestones under strategic license agreements, (xi) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xii) the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on our independent contractors located in Ukraine, (xiii) the impact of Covid-19 on the ability to operate our business and research, production of our products or demand for our products by customers whose supply chain is impacted or whose operations have been impacted by government shelter-in-place or similar orders or Covid-19 workforce shortages, (xiv) our ability to raise debt and equity financing, and (xv) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, conversions and repayments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings; and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and planned high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Three months ended

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Sept 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021



























Revenue :













Product revenue $ 4,385

$ 7,674

$ 7,545



License and services revenue 12,143

6,547

4,346

Total revenue 16,528

14,221

11,891

Cost of revenue 3,708

5,592

6,043

Gross profit 12,820

8,629

5,848

Operating expenses :













Research and development 6,960

5,875

6,634



Sales and marketing 2,446

2,499

2,116



General and administrative 2,199

2,351

2,181



















Total operating expenses 11,605

10,725

10,931

Operating profit (loss) 1,215

(2,096)

(5,083)

Financial income (expense):













Interest income (expense), net (2,784)

(2,858)

(2,685)



Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative (1,193)

663

7,706



Impact of debt amendment 476

—

—



Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,030

1,218

409

Profit (Loss) before income taxes (1,256)

(3,073)

347

Income tax expense 1,617

120

155

Profit (Loss) $ (2,873)

$ (3,193)

$ 192

Attributable to :













Shareholders of the parent (2,873)

(3,193)

192



Minority interests —

—

—

Basic loss per ADS ($0.06)

($0.07)

$0.01

Diluted loss per ADS ($0.06)

($0.07)

$0.00

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:











— Basic 47,802,526

47,656,861

37,382,595

— Diluted 47,802,526

47,656,861

41,024,405

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Nine months ended Sept 30, (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) 2022

2021











Revenue :







Product revenue $ 17,984

$ 23,486

License and services revenue 26,656

13,583 Total revenue 44,640

37,069 Cost of revenue 13,736

17,768 Gross profit 30,904

19,301 Operating expenses :







Research and development 19,249

19,736

Sales and marketing 7,466

6,707

General and administrative 7,042

7,148











Total operating expenses 33,757

33,591 Operating profit (loss) (2,853)

(14,290) Financial income (expense):







Interest income (expense), net (8,314)

(8,807)

Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative 5,867

5,024

Impact of debt amendment 476

5,177

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,618

803 Profit (Loss) before income taxes (2,206)

(12,093) Income tax expense 1,841

452 Profit (Loss) $ (4,047)

$ (12,545) Attributable to :







Shareholders of the parent (4,047)

(12,545)

Minority interests —

— Basic loss per ADS ($0.09)

($0.34) Diluted loss per ADS ($0.09)

($0.34) Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:





— Basic 45,538,645

36,396,026 — Diluted 45,538,645

36,396,026

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





At Sept 30,

At Dec 31, (in thousands of US$) 2022

2021 ASSETS







Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment $ 9,253

$ 8,010

Intangible assets 46,741

37,984

Deposits and other receivables 620

2,311

Other non-current financial assets 307

357

Total non-current assets 56,921

48,662

Current assets







Inventories 10,102

6,433

Trade receivables 17,258

13,622

Contract assets 420

789

Prepaid expenses 1,905

2,108

Other receivables 3,980

7,252

Research tax credit receivable 7,972

5,863

Cash and cash equivalents 5,831

4,835

Total current assets 47,468

40,902 Total assets $ 104,389

$ 89,564 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







Equity







Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 191,714,374 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 (151,419,322 shares at December 31, 2021

and euro 0.02 nominal value) $ 2,295

$ 3,687

Share premium 2,443

298,389

Other capital reserves 61,060

57,198

Accumulated deficit (60,138)

(383,554)

Other components of equity (812)

(26)

Total equity 4,848

(24,306)

Non-current liabilities







Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities 5,132

9,354

Convertible debt 41,437

36,373

Convertible debt embedded derivative 4,213

10,081

Lease liabilities 2,338

3,373

Trade payables 2,486

964

Provisions 2,158

2,137

Deferred tax liabilities 113

138

Contract liabilities 1,717

2,706

Total non-current liabilities 59,594

65,126

Current liabilities







Trade payables 10,103

13,916

Interest-bearing receivables financing 9,857

9,518

Lease liabilities 1,213

1,247

Government grant advances and loans 3,985

6,206

Contract liabilities 6,901

8,677

Other current liabilities and provisions 7,888

9,180

Total current liabilities 39,947

48,744 Total equity and liabilities $ 104,389

$ 89,564





SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW









Nine months ended Sept 30, (in thousands of US$) 2022

2021 Operating activities







Profit (Loss) before income taxes $ (2,206)

$ (12,093)

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in)

operating activities









Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 2,901

2,733



Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 5,574

5,417



Share-based payment expense 3,667

3,273



Increase in provisions 298

463



Interest expense, net 8,314

8,807



Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (5,867)

(5,024)



Impact of debt reimbursement (476)

(5,177)



Foreign exchange loss (gain) (897)

(743)



Loss (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment —

7

Working capital adjustments









Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (3,412)

5,973



Decrease (increase) in inventories (3,669)

342



Increase in research tax credit receivable (636)

(2,700)



Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities (7,499)

5,324



Decrease in contract liabilities (3,703)

(9,506)



Decrease in government grant advances (2,292)

(574)

Income tax paid (683)

(542) Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (10,586)

(4,020) Investing activities







Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (5,892)

(8,511)

Capitalized development expenditures (11,308)

(14,926)

Sale (Purchase) of financial assets 1,741

(1,760)

Decrease of short-term deposit —

2,900

Interest received 47

36 Net cash flow provided by (used in) investments activities (15,412)

(22,261) Financing activities







Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants —

99

Public and private equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid 30,125

9,881

Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing 342

(128)

Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost —

39,647

Payment of lease liabilities (929)

(810)

Repayment of convertible debt —

(8,750)

Repayment of government loans (633)

(356)

Repayment of venture debt —

(8,042)

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing (812)

(804)

Interest paid (1,096)

(4,800) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 26,997

25,937

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 999

(344)

Net foreign exchange difference (3)

2

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 4,835

7,574 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 5,831

7,232

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Sept 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021 Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (2,873)

$ (3,193)

$ 192 Add back











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 1,133

1,219

1,022

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1,193

(663)

(7,706)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 1,447

1,452

1,193

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (476)

—

— Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ 424

$ (1,185)

$ (5,299) IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.06)

($0.07)

$0.01 Add back











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.02

$0.03

$0.03

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $0.03

($0.01)

($0.21)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.03

$0.03

$0.03

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $0.00

$0.00

$0.00 Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS $0.01

($0.02)

($0.14) IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.06)

($0.07)

$— Add back











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.02

$0.03

$0.03

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $0.03

($0.01)

($0.21)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.03

$0.03

$0.03

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $0.00

$0.00

$0.00 Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS $0.01

($0.02)

($0.15)

















(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:













Cost of product revenue $ 41

$ 44

$ 14



Research and development 370

317

487



Sales and marketing 268

287

200



General and administrative 454

571

321

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Nine months ended Sept 30, 2022

2021 Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (4,047)

$ (12,545) Add back







Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 3,667

3,274

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (5,867)

(5,024)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 4,117

3,465

Impact of debt reimbursement —

(5,177)

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (476)

— Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (2,606)

$ (16,007) IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.09)

($0.34) Add back







Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.08

$0.09

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.13)

($0.15)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.09

$0.10

Impact of debt reimbursement $0.00

($0.14)

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.01)

$0.00 Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS ($0.06)

($0.44) IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.09)

($0.34) Add back







Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.08

$0.09

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.13)

($0.15)

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.09

$0.10

Impact of debt reimbursement $0.00

($0.14)

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.01)

$0.00 Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.06)

($0.44)













(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:









Cost of product revenue $ 114

$ 44



Research and development 1,157

1,554



Sales and marketing 846

623



General and administrative 1,550

1,053

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates





