National Electrical Contractors Association's CEO Attends White House Event Celebrating Talent Pipeline Challenge

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Biden Administration welcomed David Long, CEO of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), to the White House along with other employers, training providers, and state and local government leaders.

The association was recognized by the President for participating in the Talent Pipeline Challenge, which was designed to entice organizations to make tangible commitments in three specific sectors that support workforce development. Those three critical infrastructure sectors that Long and NECA have shown dedication to are: broadband, construction and "electrification" (EV charging infrastructure and battery manufacturing).

"This is an initiative we at NECA are proud to be a part of as we look to continuously educate and improve the electrical construction industry," said Mr. Long. "However, we have been implementing these equitable workforce development programs for decades. It is our mission to develop the best talent to fill high quality jobs that will help expand the nation's infrastructure and supply chains."

Through this program, NECA is aiding the initiative by ensuring there are trained workers who are ready to meet the demands of implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which was passed last year.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) was established through the BIL. NEVI is planned to provide $5 billion in funding to states to build the charging infrastructure along highways and ensure reasonable access throughout the country. "The hands and minds of our skilled industry members are already working hard to make the future of EV possible," said Mr. Long. The White House event can be viewed publicly through this link.

