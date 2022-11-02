myCIO Wealth Partners Ranks 9th Nationally (1st In Pennsylvania) on Forbes America's Top RIA Firms List for 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners is pleased to announce that it has been ranked 9th nationally and 1st in Pennsylvania on Forbes / Shook Research list of America's Top RIA Firms (https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/?sh=4bbbec033cd5).

"We are grateful to be part of this prestigious ranking. This recognition is a result of the hard work, dedication, and significant efforts of all our team members who have been providing the highest quality of service to all our clients," said Senior Partner David Lees. "We are also thankful to have appreciative clients who understand the benefits of comprehensive, objective advice."

About myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial planning advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2021 has over $11.8 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, asset allocation and investment management to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO now provides financial counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of Standard & Poors and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

About the Rankings

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. (Ranking Methodology - https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=5b50be3b17d9).

myCIO's ranking on the Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is not intended to reflect an endorsement or approval of myCIO. Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is of advisers that are registered investment advisers and is based in part on the volume of assets overseen by advisers and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisers' practices. The total number of advisers surveyed was 36,535. myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable ranking. The rating of myCIO may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating may not reflect any actual client experience. In addition, the rating is not indicative of myCIO's future performance.

