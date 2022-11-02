Growing Synergos Companies Acquires Focus Companies to Expand Vertically Coordinated "Super Supplier" Model

First Out-of-State Acquisition to Build Upon the Strategically Evidenced Business Model

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergos Companies, a corporation focused on driving innovation and efficiencies in the homes and construction industries through a vertically coordinated business model, recently acquired Focus Companies on October 31, 2022.

Synergos Companies is built on the philosophy of bringing together trusted trade leaders focused on delivering a higher quality product in a predictable and compressed time frame. The business model removes the complexities, and operational frustrations shouldered broadly inside this highly fragmented and diverse industry. Current divisions under the Synergos Companies model include Erickson Companies, which offers complete framing solutions; Austin Companies, which specializes in electric, concrete, and HVAC; DSI, for door and trim solutions; and Brewer Companies, for plumbing services.

The newly acquired Focus Companies, the first out-of-state acquisition, will complement this model and further expand and add product diversity and flexibility to builder and developer customers. Focus Companies is the largest construction company in Las Vegas and provides core services such as concrete, plumbing, electric, framing, and fire protection.

"We are thrilled to begin the geographic expansion of our Synergos business model with Focus Companies and their incredible leadership team," states Rich Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer for Synergos Companies. "The Focus group has an impressive breadth of capabilities and active projects, allowing for the Synergos model to be quickly and effectively saturated within the organization and the broader Las Vegas market. This is a strategic and synergistic first expansion step given Las Vegas' similarities to the Arizona market and its location relative to the existing Synergos companies outside of Arizona."

The shared vision of agile growth through efficiencies and resource collaboration made Focus Companies an ideal addition to the rapidly growing Synergos portfolio. Focus will join the group with multiple contracting scopes that allow immediate utilization of the current model, providing faster delivery of compressed construction cycle times and elevated production standards.

"Being a part of the Synergos family gives our team at Focus Companies an immeasurable boost as we look to capitalize on upcoming opportunities and more deftly maneuver through current market challenges," states Steve Menzies, Owner and Founder of Focus Companies. "We believe Synergos' development of industrialized building systems gives us a market advantage through pioneering more innovative and integrated building standards. This is a mutually beneficial opportunity to expand our multi-family business across additional markets and strengthen the flexibility of the Synergos model. Lastly, but most importantly, we recognize that the culture and vision of Synergos Companies are a perfect fit for our teams."

Synergos will implement an innovative scheduling system that will enable Focus to address the needs of the undersupplied housing environment. This partnership will offer builders increased capacity and a shorter return on capital. The size of the combined businesses provides added influence over material procurement and labor sourcing, resulting in a deeper organizational confidence to navigate complex environments. The similarities in the two markets – housing products, construction applications, and builder/customer base – also allows for faster leveraging of existing technologies.

"When we look for organizational partners, it is important that one plus one is greater than two. With Focus Companies, we believe that the benefits extend beyond the acquiring companies and into the greater Synergos family," states Gallagher. "Sharing resources, technology, best practices, and construction experience will lift the tide for all boats, and we are eager to move forward into the integration and execution stages. We are excited to begin working closely with a leadership team that has shown great purpose, resolve, passion, and community stewardship in supporting Focus Companies' growth and strategic business initiatives."

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC (EYCA) and Whelan Advisory Capital Markets, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Synergos and Focus Companies, respectively, in connection with the transaction.

