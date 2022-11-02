EPA Again Names Clorox as Safer Choice Partner of the Year for Advancing Ingredient and Product Safety

Clorox receives additional EPA recognition for leadership on the Design for the Environment industry coalition, demonstrating continued commitment to product stewardship

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) was named a 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of products with ingredients that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designates as safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment. This is the company's fifth time receiving this award in the formulation/product manufacturing award category.

Safer Choice is important to Clorox because it's directly linked to our ESG goals that support healthy lives.

Clorox was also recognized with a second award for participating in an industry coalition that partnered with the EPA to revise and modernize the Design for the Environment (DfE) logo for antimicrobial products. This work aligns the DfE logo more closely with the Safer Choice logo so consumers can be confident in knowing that products containing either one of the two logos have met the rigorous human health and environmental standards that the program stands for.

Safer Choice and Design for the Environment labels help consumers and organizations find products that perform and are made with safer ingredients. To qualify for either label, a product must meet the EPA's standards, which include stringent human and environmental health criteria. Currently, 11 Clorox products carry the Safer Choice label, and five of Clorox's EPA-registrations carry the Design for the Environment logo. Certified products include Clorox® Multi-Surface Cleaner Free and Clear and the CloroxPro® EcoClean product line (All Purpose Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, and Disinfectant).

"Clorox has played an active role in Safer Choice for 15 years to advocate and support this critical program, and we're proud of our new collaboration with the agency and industry peers to advance the Design for the Environment logo to further help consumers," said Lisa Pankiewicz, vice president of Global Stewardship for Clorox. "The Safer Choice Program is extraordinarily important to Clorox because it's directly linked to our ESG product stewardship goals that support healthy lives."

Product stewardship is one of the environmental, social, governance (ESG) goals embedded in Clorox's corporate strategy, called IGNITE. Clorox's ESG goals are focused on strategic pillars where the company can have the greatest impact:

Healthy Lives : Improving people's health and well-being through initiatives such as promoting employee safety, advancing product stewardship and innovating wellness products

Clean World : Taking climate action and reducing plastic & other waste

Thriving Communities: Investing in employees and communities to contribute to a more equitable world

Clorox's product stewardship efforts build on a track record of accomplishments, including becoming the first major consumer packaged goods company to voluntarily disclose ingredients in U.S. and Canadian retail and professional cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products over a decade ago. This recognition supports Clorox's goals of reducing its chemical footprint and enhancing consumer confidence in its products through certification programs.

The company was previously recognized as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

About EPA Safer Choice program

The Safer Choice program, formerly known as the Design for the Environment (DfE) Safer Product Labeling Program, was developed in 1997 and draws upon chemical and environmental expertise from across EPA. Safer Choice uses the technical tools and expertise of EPA's New Chemicals Program to evaluate the environmental and human health impacts of every chemical ingredient in a product, and only the safest ingredients in certified products are allowed. As a voluntary partnership program, Safer Choice brings all interested parties together to advance sustainability in chemical products. Safer Choice currently certifies approximately 2,000 products. For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

