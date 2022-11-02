Carrum Health and AccessHope Partner to Increase Access to High-Quality, Cost-Effective Cancer Expertise

Collaboration expands Carrum Health's cancer care solution nationally to give employers and their employees access to expertise from top cancer specialists across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO and DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered value-based care platform, and AccessHope, LLC , a cancer support services company, today announced a collaboration to bring cancer expertise to people living with cancer. Self-insured employers and their employees will have access to insights from AccessHope's network of cancer specialists through Carrum Health's comprehensive oncology offering. The collaboration offers remote expertise from national specialists knowledgeable in the latest cancer discoveries for review of diagnoses, treatment plans and personalized precision medicine opportunities for all forms of cancer, as well as access to experienced oncology nurses who can offer information and support. The partnership also rounds out the recently announced collaboration with City of Hope.

"We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our employer clients that are realizing significant financial savings and improved outcomes for their employees through Carrum Health's comprehensive cancer bundles. And we have seen greater demand for even more access to top-rated oncology care across the U.S.," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "Our collaboration with AccessHope accelerates Carrum Health's oncology footprint on a national scale. Now the majority of our members can benefit from the expertise of top cancer specialists, regardless of where they live."

"With the addition of AccessHope to Carrum Health's oncology services, employers can work to reduce cancer health disparities in underserved populations by offering leading cancer expertise and support to employees nationwide, regardless of their job level and ZIP code," said Mark Stadler, Chief Executive Officer, AccessHope. "We are able to help people with cancer and their treating physicians benefit from the latest cancer care expertise, close to their homes, by leveraging remote delivery of cutting-edge insights and knowledge from world-renowned specialists."

Through AccessHope, Carrum Health members can leverage the expertise of National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, including City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center , and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. AccessHope services for Carrum Health members will include Expert Advisory Review and Cancer Support Team.

AccessHope is now a part of Carrum Health's first and only value-based bundled payment program for oncology to support employers in improving cancer outcomes for their employees and decreasing overall cost of care.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that connects employees with cancer to the latest cancer knowledge from City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare , and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, accessing the expertise of National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. AccessHope is sharing the latest discoveries in cancer care and working with local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment organization, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately 3.5 million members through more than 80 employers, including 22 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

