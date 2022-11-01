ZA Group's subsidiary NFID launches updated direct to consumer website

Online store to feature limited edition monthly drops

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group Inc is happy to announce that its subsidiary NFID has launched its recent collection and can be purchased through it direct to consumer store at WWW.NFID.com

The collection includes original jiu jitsu designs geared towards men and woman and is the perfect addition to any shopping cart as we move into the holiday shopping season. "The brand has expanded its product line this season to include specific pieces for woman and will include limited monthly drops," commented CEO Bill Bollander.

In 2021, direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce sales in the United States surpassed 128 billion U.S. dollars. The U.S. D2C online market is forecast to grow to almost 213 billion U.S. dollars according to www.statista.com/statistics/1109833/usa-d2c-ecommerce-sales/

NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories. NFID's official company Instagram account can be found at https://instagram.com/nfidworldfamily

About Us

Zaag holdings is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license or manage them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

